Club programs
Programs that help clubs grow people — building skills, sparking leadership and strengthening tennis communities.
Growing talent from within
Tennis clubs are full of people ready to do more — juniors keen to learn, players curious about coaching, volunteers with a knack for organising. Club programs give that potential a place to grow. They offer structured ways to build skills in coaching, officiating, event delivery and leadership — with support from Tennis Queensland and Tennis Australia.
These programs help clubs invest in their own people — creating stronger, more connected communities across Queensland.
Program pathways
Queensland clubs can access a mix of local and nationally supported programs:
- Emerging Leaders Program
A multi-phase pathway for young people aged 14 to 25 to gain hands-on experience across coaching, officiating and events. Explore Emerging Leaders
- Volunteer-delivered formats
Easy-to-run programs like Hot Shots Match Play, Cardio Tennis and Open Court Sessions — designed for flexible delivery and supported nationally. View volunteer-delivered programs
- Women & Girls Initiatives
Leadership, mentoring and training opportunities designed to support gender equity in tennis. View Women & Girls Programs
Who gets involved
These programs support people who want to grow their impact in tennis — from juniors exploring new roles to club members stepping into leadership.
If you're connected to a Tennis Queensland venue, there’s a pathway here for you.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Programs like Hot Shots Match Play, Cardio Tennis and Open Court Sessions are designed for local delivery and can be run by clubs with support from Tennis Australia. Explore volunteer-delivered programs
Absolutely. It’s delivered across Queensland — including the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and regional areas. View Emerging Leaders Program
No. The program is open to anyone involved within a Tennis Queensland venue — including players, volunteers and committee members.
Participants complete nationally recognised courses in coaching and officiating, plus workshops and real-world experience at events.
Yes. Many participants go on to coach, officiate, run events or take on leadership roles in their clubs and communities. Learn more about the Emerging Leaders Program and coaching development programs for women
Your local Tennis Development Officer can guide you through the process and help with program delivery or participant support. Find your local Tennis Development Officer