Sport4All – inclusive sport support for clubs and schools
Bring diversity to tennis with an award-winning program designed to make sports more inclusive and welcoming.
About the program
The Sport4All Program is designed to empower local sporting clubs and schools to become more inclusive, welcoming and provide opportunities for people with disability in all aspects of sport.
The program is dedicated to providing clubs and schools with the tools and resources, free of charge, to become even more inclusive and welcoming to everyone.
“We are excited to be partnering with Sport4All and are looking forward to providing educational opportunities and strategies to our Tennis ACT affiliates. The partnership will enable our affiliates to empower and grow their capabilities and confidence in ensuring our sport is accessible and welcoming for everyone.”
– Mark La Brooy, Tennis ACT CEO
This award-winning program has been developed with support from the Australian Government and Australian Sports Commission.
It is designed and is delivered by people with disability and lived experience of disability from Get Skilled Access, a Disability Owned Enterprise founded by Paralympic Gold Medalist, Grand Slam Champion and former Australian of the Year, Dylan Alcott.
The Sport4All program is available now for all Tennis ACT clubs and schools to enroll in – at no cost.
What's included
- Easy, self-directed online training program
- Education and resources through videos, posters and easy-to-read documents
- Self-reflection survey
- Eight training modules
- Sport4All Inclusion Action Plan.
The entire process can be completed in a single session or at your own pace.
How to get involved
To get your club or school involved, complete the registration form below.
For more information, visit the Sport4All website.