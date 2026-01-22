Sports Diploma Hub
Study sport, events and leadership in Queensland — and gain real experience while you learn.
Your pathway into the sport industry
If you’re finishing Year 12 and want a career in sport, this program gives you everything you need including:
- three nationally recognised diplomas
- hands-on experience with Tennis Queensland and partner sports
- weekly field trips, guest speakers, and real industry placements
- delivered locally at TAFE Queensland’s South Bank campus
Whether you’re into coaching, events, or leadership – this is your launchpad.
What you can study
The Sports Diploma Hub offers access to three nationally recognised diplomas. You can apply for one, two, or all three – depending on your interests and career goals.
Diploma of Sport (SIS50321)
Learn how to coach athletes, plan training programs and support performance.
Diploma of Event Management (SIT50322)
Discover how to run tournaments, community events and sport activations.
Diploma of Leadership and Management (BSB50420)
Build skills in team leadership, business operations and strategic planning.
What makes this program different
This isn’t just classroom learning – it’s real experience in the sport industry.
- 70+ hours of placement with Tennis Queensland.
- Exposure to multiple sports: football, rugby, gymnastics, hockey.
- Weekly field trips and guest speakers.
- Build your network while you study.
You’ll graduate with qualifications, confidence, and connections.
Study with Tennis Queensland and TAFE Queensland
Frequently asked questions
You’ll graduate with real experience and nationally recognised qualifications – ready to step into roles such as:
- Sports Coordinator
- Community Development Officer
- Junior Performance Coach
- Sport Project Coordinator
- Sport Development Manager.
Whether you work in a club, school, council or sporting organisation, this program sets you up for success.
You can choose one, two or all three of these nationally recognised diplomas:
- Diploma of Sport (SIS50321)
- Diploma of Event Management (SIT50322)
- Diploma of Leadership and Management (BSB50420).
Each course is delivered by TAFE Queensland and tailored to the sport industry.
Yes – you’ll have access to diploma-to-degree pathways at universities such as Bond University.
You could receive up to one year of credit toward degrees such as:
- Bachelor of Sport Development
- Bachelor of Sport Management
- Bachelor of Business (Sport Management).
It’s a smart way to fast-track your career while building practical skills.
Absolutely. You’ll complete:
- 70 hours of placement with Tennis Queensland
- weekly coaching and athlete development sessions
- Guest presentations from coaches, staff and players. This is real-world learning, not just theory.
Yes. If you’ve already studied elsewhere, you may be eligible for credit transfer. Just provide your transcript and TAFE Queensland will assess your options.
You’ll be on campus two days a week at South Bank, plus:
- About six hours of virtual or self-directed learning
- About eight hours of prep and assessment work. It’s a flexible schedule designed to balance study and industry experience.
The next intake begins in February 2026. Places are limited, so early applications are encouraged.
Choose your diploma and apply through TAFE Queensland for:
You’ll receive more info about the program and how to apply. Once you’ve submitted your application, TAFE Queensland will keep you updated by email – including your offer and enrolment steps.
Course fees and subsidies vary. You’ll receive up-to-date pricing after you submit your enquiry.
Yes – TAFE Queensland offers credit transfers for eligible units. If you’ve studied at university, TAFE or VET before, you may be able to carry credit into this program. Learn more