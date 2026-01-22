Across Queensland, many regional communities face a common challenge: limited access to qualified tennis coaches. This gap restricts participation in a sport that offers lifelong physical, social and community benefits – and leaves clubs, schools and players without the support they need to thrive.

The Regional Enterprise Program was created by Tennis Queensland to address this challenge through a three‑stream model (Establish, Growth, Expansion) that builds coaching capacity from the ground up. Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to grow, the initiative offers tailored support to help coaches succeed in regional, rural and remote areas.