About the Regional Enterprise Program
Across Queensland, many regional communities face a common challenge: limited access to qualified tennis coaches. This gap restricts participation in a sport that offers lifelong physical, social and community benefits – and leaves clubs, schools and players without the support they need to thrive.
The Regional Enterprise Program was created by Tennis Queensland to address this challenge through a three‑stream model (Establish, Growth, Expansion) that builds coaching capacity from the ground up. Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to grow, the initiative offers tailored support to help coaches succeed in regional, rural and remote areas.
Program benefits
- Long-term support
Venue stability through structured agreements and staged facility improvements.
- Funding
Seed funding to support set-up, operational and delivery costs, plus equipment for clubs and schools.
- Resources
Access to Tennis Queensland resources, marketing campaigns, partnerships and coach development.
Three streams of support
The initiative is built around three distinct pathways:
- Establish
Designed for communities with no current coach, this stream helps local leaders become qualified coaches and launch sustainable coaching businesses.
- Growth
Supports venues with a coach operator in place for less than 24 months, offering business development, digital tools and school engagement.
- Expansion
Supports established coaching business operators to expand their existing operations into significant regional venues across Queensland.
Together, these streams aim to strengthen tennis participation, create lasting pathways for players, and ensure coaching remains accessible across Queensland.
Need help getting started?
Get in touch for any questions you may have about the program.
James Peach
Participation Pathway Manager – Tennis Queensland
Establish initiative
Many clubs and schools across Queensland don’t have access to a tennis coach. This limits their ability to run programs, engage students and grow participation in a sport that’s accessible, affordable and lifelong.
The Establish Initiative is designed to change that – by helping local leaders become qualified coaches and build sustainable coaching businesses.
What the initiative offers
If you're part of a regional community without a coach, Tennis Queensland will work with you to identify local opportunities, provide training support and guide you through the journey of becoming a coach and venue operator.
The goal is to embed coaching talent within the community, so tennis can thrive long-term.
You don’t need to be a qualified coach yet – we’ll support your development every step of the way.
Why tennis matters in regional communities
Tennis offers more than just physical activity. It promotes social connection, youth engagement and community pride.
Coaches play a vital role in activating venues, mentoring players and creating inclusive programs that bring people together.
As a coach, you’ll have the opportunity to:
- run private lessons, group sessions, fixtures and holiday clinics
- partner with local schools and community groups
- build a business that supports your lifestyle and your region.
Delivering impact across the region
Tennis can boost the local economy by attracting visitors, creating jobs and increasing venue usage. Its affordability and accessibility make it ideal for people of all ages.
Coaches become central figures in their communities – not just for sport, but for connection and growth.
Current venues and coaches
These communities are already seeing the impact of the Establish Initiative:
- Warwick – Coach: Dean Stansell (Dec 2024)
- Mt Isa – (Jan 2025)
- Fraser Coast – Coach: Luke Harvey (Feb 2025)
- Longreach – Coach: Max Flaherty (Feb 2025)
- Inglewood – Coach: Sarah Eisel (Mar 2025)
Initiative sparks revival at local club
With the help of Tennis Queensland's Regional Coach Initiative, ex-pro player Max Flaherty is working hard to increase numbers at Longreach Tennis Club.
Growth initiative
The Growth Initiative supports regional venues where a coach operator has been in place for less than 24 months. These coaches often face early-stage challenges – from building a client base to activating their venue and connecting with schools.
This stream is designed to help them grow a sustainable coaching business and strengthen tennis participation in their community.
What the initiative offers
Tennis Queensland partners with coach-venue operators to provide tailored support across three key areas:
- Business development – Guidance on growing your coaching business, managing operations and building local partnerships.
- School and club engagement – Support to deliver school programs and connect with local players.
- Digital capability – Access to platforms such as Bounce and ClubSpark to streamline bookings, payments and communication.
This stream is ideal for coaches who are passionate about growing their impact but need help navigating the early stages of business ownership.
Program goals
- Boost coaching reach and participation across four to six regional venues.
- Strengthen community connections and player pathways.
- Help coaches build thriving, locally embedded businesses.
Eligibility criteria
To be considered for the Growth Initiative, your venue must:
- be a Tennis Queensland affiliated venue
- have a minimum of four courts
- have no current coach or a coach operator in place for less than 24 months
- be willing to submit an Expression of Interest.
Join the Growth Initiative
Submit an Expression of Interest to access tailored support for activating your venue and growing your coaching business.
Coaching growth in Regional Queensland
Sheridan (Head of Coaching and Play Pathways) and James (Regional Coach Lead) explain how Tennis Queensland is helping early-stage coaches build sustainable businesses, activate venues and connect with schools.
Expansion initiative
The Expansion Stream supports established coaching businesses looking to expand their operations into larger regional venues across Queensland.
These operators already have a proven coaching business and are ready to grow their footprint, activate new venues and increase participation in regional communities.
What the initiative offers
The Expansion Stream is delivered through a partnership between Tennis Queensland, the coaching operator, and the host venue.
Financial support – Targeted funding provided over a three-year period to assist with business expansion and venue activation.
Business development – Strategic guidance to support commercial sustainability, operational planning and program growth.
Venue activation – Support to build participation, introduce new programs and maximise the potential of the venue.
Program goals
Support the expansion of established coaching businesses into regional Queensland.
Increase tennis participation opportunities within regional communities.
Activate and strengthen regional tennis venues.
Develop venues into regional tennis and racquet sport hubs.
Improve the long-term sustainability of tennis delivery in regional areas.
