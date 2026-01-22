Business Coach Summit
Queensland’s leading professional development event for tennis business operators, head coaches and future leaders.
About the summit
The Business Coach Summit is Tennis Queensland’s annual professional development event designed to help coaches and operators grow their business, strengthen leadership skills and connect with industry peers.
Each year features a new theme, expert speakers and hands‑on learning experiences tailored to the tennis industry – all designed to support long‑term success for Queensland venues and coaching businesses.
Program overview
The 2026 Summit features a three‑day program designed to help coaches and operators grow their business, sharpen leadership skills and connect with industry peers.
This year’s theme – Marketing and Customer Acquisition – focuses on practical strategies to attract and retain players, build brand visibility and strengthen your business model. Attendees can expect:
- expert-led presentations from industry leaders
- hands-on workshops tailored to tennis business operations
- behind-the-scenes venue visits across the Gold Coast
- networking opportunities with coaches and operators from across Queensland.
Whether you're an experienced head coach or an emerging business operator, the summit offers valuable insights and connections to help you thrive.
Why attend
- Build practical business and leadership skills
- Learn from industry experts
- Explore successful venue models
- Strengthen your coaching business
- Connect with operators across Queensland
- Gain fresh ideas you can implement immediately at your venue.
Event details
- Dates: 22 to 24 June 2026
- Location: Gold Coast, Queensland
- Theme: Marketing and Customer Acquisition
A detailed program schedule will be released closer to the event.
Who should attend
The summit is ideal for anyone leading or growing a tennis business in Queensland. Whether you manage programs, run a venue, lead a coaching team or are stepping into a leadership role, you’ll gain practical tools, fresh ideas and industry connections to strengthen your business and your impact.
From the coaching community
The Business Coach Summit continues to grow each year, with coaches across Queensland praising its impact on their professional development and business growth.
Resources
Explore resources from previous summits, including presentations and worksheets you can use in your coaching business.
Frequently asked questions
The summit is ideal for anyone involved in running or growing a tennis business – from head coaches and venue managers to emerging leaders stepping into more responsibility. If you’re looking to strengthen your programs, improve your business operations or build your leadership confidence, you’ll feel right at home.
You’ll walk away with practical tools you can apply immediately – from marketing strategies and customer‑focused approaches to leadership insights and real examples from successful Queensland venues. Many attendees tell us the connections they make are just as valuable as the sessions themselves.
This summit focuses on the business side of coaching. Instead of on‑court drills, you’ll explore topics such as customer experience, data‑driven decision‑making, marketing, team leadership and venue management. It’s designed for people who want to grow a sustainable, thriving coaching business.
Yes. All attendees receive access to presentation slides, worksheets and summaries so you can revisit key ideas and share them with your team. These resources are designed to help you put your learning into action back at your venue.