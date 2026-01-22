- About
- Program components
- Eligibility & expectations
- FAQs & apply
About Advantage Coach
Advantage Coach is Tennis Queensland’s exclusive development program for full-time Head Coaches and tennis centre operators.
It’s designed to accelerate business growth, leadership capability, and professional confidence through structured learning, peer connection, and national-level experiences.
Program goals:
- Develop future-ready tennis business leaders
- Strengthen venue operations and team culture
- Provide access to expert-led workshops and summits
- Support regional and metro coaches equally through hybrid delivery
This program is ideal for coaches ready to take the next step in their business journey.
Need help getting started?
Whether you're looking for more information about coaching programs, or additional resources as a coach – we're here to listen and connect you with the right support.
Program components
What’s included in 2026:
- Monthly facilitator-led workshops on business topics
- Live online Q&A sessions with learning facilitators
- Tennis business tasks aligned to each workshop
- Access to two Business Coach Summits:
- Victorian Summit (April 2026) – includes accommodation and meals
- Queensland Summit (August 2026) – includes two nights’ accommodation and meals
- Hybrid delivery: attend in person at the Queensland Tennis Centre or online
2026 program schedule:
|Date
|Program
|Workshop: 5 February 11am–2pm
Q&A: 26 February 11am–12pm
|Welcome Workshop / Business Fundamentals hosted at the Queensland Tennis Centre
|Workshop: 5 March 11am–2pm
Q&A: 26 March 11am–12pm
|Stakeholder Management & Agreements
|Victorian Coaches Summit
13–15 April
|TBC
|Workshop: 7 May 11am–2pm
Q&A: 28 May 11am–12pm
|Facility Management
|Queensland Coach Summit
22–24 June
|Marketing & Customer Acquisition
|Workshop: 16 July 11am–2pm
Q&A: 30 July 11am–12pm
|Program Development
|Workshop: 6 August 11am–2pm
Q&A: 27 August 11am–12pm
|Events, Competitions & Community Engagement
|Workshop: 3 September 11am–2pm
Q&A: 24 September 11am–12pm
|Enhancing Customer Experience
|Workshop: 8 October 11am–2pm
Q&A: 29 October 11am–12pm
|Schools, Inclusion & Transition
|Workshop: 5 November 11am–2pm
Q&A: 26 November 11am–12pm
|Revenue Diversification
|Brisbane International Coach Summit: January 2027
|Graduation
Download the program schedule:
Expression of interest for the program
Applications for the 2026 program have now closed.
We'll share information about the 2027 registrations soon.
Need help getting started?
Whether you're looking for more information about coaching programs, or additional resources as a coach – we're here to listen and connect you with the right support.
Eligibility and expectations
Who can apply:
- Tennis Australia Level 1 or 2 qualified coaches
- Current TA Coach Members
- Full-time aspiring Head Coaches at Tennis Queensland affiliated venues
- Head Coaches at new venues are also eligible
Program expectations:
- Attendance is compulsory for all scheduled components
- Participants must register for each session individually
- Spaces are strictly limited to 12 coaches
Program investment: $800 (incl. GST) — covers all services, materials, and summit access
Need help getting started?
Whether you're looking for more information about coaching programs, or additional resources as a coach – we're here to listen and connect you with the right support.
FAQs and apply
Frequently asked questions
Advantage Coach is a Tennis Queensland development program for full-time Head Coaches at affiliated venues. It’s designed to help coaches grow their business, lead their teams, and access exclusive workshops, summits and support.
Participants receive monthly workshops, live Q&A sessions, business tasks, and access to two Business Coach Summits — one in Victoria and one in Queensland. The program also includes tailored support and peer networking.
You must be a current Tennis Australia Business Coach Member, lead a coaching team with active TA memberships, and be based at a Tennis Queensland affiliated venue. Coaches at new venues are also welcome.
Yes. The 2026 program investment is $800 (incl. GST), which covers all workshops, summit access, accommodation, and materials.
Yes. Attendance is required for all scheduled components to maintain your place in the program. Each session must be registered for individually.
Potentially. If components are still available, you may be accepted. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait for the next intake.
No. Only the Head Coach who meets the program criteria can attend. Substitutions aren’t permitted.
It’s a funding initiative supporting three projects: Student to Assistant Coach, Regional Coach Education Support, and Coach Travel Support. Applications are assessed on merit and community impact.
Applications for the 2026 program have now closed.
We'll share information about the 2027 registrations soon.
Need help getting started?
Whether you're looking for more information about coaching programs, or additional resources as a coach – we're here to listen and connect you with the right support.