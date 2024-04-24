Club Pro Course Kicks Off for 2024

Earlier this month, seven enthusiastic tennis coaches joined the Coach Development team at the Queensland Tennis Centre for the first Club Professional (Pro) Course of the year.

The Club Pro (Level 2) course aims to equip participants with the ability to plan and deliver a range of coaching programs for beginners through to advanced players, in addition to learning how to develop players, plan and deliver competitions and manage a business.

The course includes nine core units and two elective streams - Talent Development and Business Development, allowing participants to tailor their learning experience to their specific needs and career goals. For a comprehensive list of core units head to the website.

This year's Club Pro Participants are:



Alwyn Musumeci - Cairns (Baseline Tennis)

Dylan Emmerson - Cairns (Baseline Tennis)

Shaye Faulkner - Sunshine Coast (My Tennis Coach)

Mike Halliwell - Gold Coast (KDV Sport)

Blazo Djurovic - Gold Coast (KDV Sport)

Cole Smith - Brisbane (Club Coops)

Ed Bodgiani Junior - Gold Coast (Burleigh Tennis Club)

Queensland Coach Education Specialist Sam Bradshaw shared, "We're off to a fantastic start with this course. This group is crucial to the future of tennis, as they could become venue operators and performance coaches. I'm delighted to see participants from all across Queensland involved, and we're already excited about block two."

The course requires a twelve-month commitment from the coaches for their professional development. A key focus area of Tennis Queensland's strategic plan, Advantage Queensland, is supporting regional coaches. It is fantastic to see two members of the Baseline Tennis Team in Cairns taking full advantage of the financial subsidies available to them, through the Advantage Coach Program.

Head of Coach and Player Pathways, Sheridan Adams, praised the team's decision to join, stating, "The Tennis Queensland Advantage Coach program was designed in collaboration with Tennis Australia for this very purpose. To support regional coaches seeking to enhance their career in coaching. It not only provides valuable subsidies on course fees and travel costs, but also fosters a supportive environment for learning and development."

Well done to all these coaches for taking the next step in their tennis career.

If you are interested in learning more about career pathways to become a coach, read more here.