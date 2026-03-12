Tennis Queensland is seeking expressions of interest

This opportunity forms part of the Expansion Stream of the Regional Enterprise Program, designed to support professional operators to expand into key regional locations and strengthen tennis participation in their communities.

The successful operator will receive exclusive operating rights at Tennis Townsville, a well-established venue featuring 16 floodlit hard courts, a central clubhouse, and a strong history of hosting competitions and coaching programs. With an engaged local tennis community and room to expand programming, the venue presents an exciting opportunity to further develop participation and community connection in the region.

Tennis Queensland will support the successful operator through seed funding, promotional support, and a long-term partnership framework to help build a sustainable coaching and venue operation.

Key Dates

Site Inspection: TBC

EOI Closes: Wednesday 8 April 2026

Evaluation Period: 9 – 23 April 2026

Operator Confirmed: Monday 4 May 2026

Operator Commences: TBC

Coaches and operators with a strong commitment to participation growth, community engagement, and quality program delivery are encouraged to apply.

For more information on how to apply, click here.