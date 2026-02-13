Queensland delivers a standout 2026 Australian Seniors Tennis Championships

The Australian Seniors Teams event has been a national championship since 1982 and is held on a rotational basis between states. Queensland has a proud history of hosting, staging the Teams event eight times.

The 2026 Teams Championship was one of the largest to date, featuring 106 teams and 658 competitors. Across five days, 433 matches were played on 58 courts, creating a vibrant and competitive atmosphere. Queensland capped off a strong showing by claiming the overall Teams Trophy on home soil.

Off court, the event featured a well-received Opening Ceremony and Meet & Greet, a Mexican Night at the Gold Coast Seniors Tennis Centre, and the Awards Dinner at the Sharks Events Centre, providing plenty of opportunities for players to connect and celebrate.

The Individual Championships followed, attracting 350 competitors and producing 510 entries across 47 events. A total of 549 matches were played, with Queensland players again featuring strongly across the results.

The event was hosted by Queensland and delivered by Tennis Seniors Queensland, led by Tournament Director Gail Bates and Tournament Manager Steve Longworth, and supported by a dedicated organising committee.

The championships were proudly supported by sponsors Tennis Queensland, MRA, Brisbane Seniors Tennis Club, Blesk Aviation and City of Gold Coast Division 12 Councillor Nick Marshall, along with several other supporters.

With overwhelmingly positive feedback from competitors, the 2026 Australian Seniors Tennis Championships were a major success, reinforcing Queensland’s reputation as a leading host of national seniors’ tennis events.