The Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend returns

The all-girls camp will be facilitated by Coach Lisa Aryes, providing an invaluable opportunity for aspiring tennis stars to learn from a former Australian Fed Cup representative. The session will feature on-court drill rotations, match play, games and a special Q&A, providing participants with the chance to develop their skills while gaining insight from experienced mentors.

The event provides a valuable chance for girls to connect with other aspiring athletes from across the region and build confidence both on and off the court.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Gold Coast Girls Squad camp on Sunday 29 March at Queens Park Tennis Centre. The half-day session will bring together some of the region’s most promising young female players for a unique training experience delivered by leading women coaches from across the Gold Coast.

The weekend will also feature a series of social tennis experiences designed to welcome women and girls of all levels to the court. Activities include a Padel Social Session at Padel Gold Coast on Friday evening, followed by Beach Tennis social sessions at Burleigh on Saturday and Surfers Paradise on Sunday. The different events offer fun, music-filled environments where beginners and experienced players alike can try new ways to play and connect with the local tennis community.

Tennis continues to make a strong commitment to women and girls, as outlined in the Tennis Australia Gender Equity Plan. The Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend is a prime example of tennis’ ongoing commitment and a step towards achieving our vision of ‘no limits for women and girls on and off the court’.

Tennis Queensland Women and Girls Lead Toni Cooke said she was looking forward to delivering an exciting and engaging Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend.

“This event is not just about playing tennis, it provides a platform for women and girls to showcase their talent, encourage lifelong friendships, and inspire one another to reach new heights,” Ms Cooke said.

“We have created a schedule that combines competition, learning and fun, ensuring that every participant has a fantastic time. Get ready for an incredible weekend of tennis on the Gold Coast.”

If you wish to get involved, please click here to register.