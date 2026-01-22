Bruce Cup
Queensland’s top primary school players compete for national honours in Australia’s premier 12/u school tennis event.
About the Bruce Cup
The Bruce Cup is a national school tennis championship for girls and boys aged 12 and under. First contested in 1938, the event was named in honour of Henry Adam “Harry” Bruce – a former Queensland education minister and Australian parliamentary representative.
Many of Australia’s greatest players began their representative careers in the Bruce Cup, including Rod Laver, Pat Rafter, Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Conducted by School Sport Australia in partnership with Tennis Australia, the Bruce Cup is a team-based national event that attracts Australian ranking points and gives students the chance to represent their state or territory against the best players from across the country.
The Bruce Cup is renowned for its team spirit and the lifelong friendships formed among players representing their state.
Played annually in Term 3 at rotating national venues, the Bruce Cup is the pinnacle of Queensland’s primary school tennis pathway.
Pathway and progression
Queensland’s team is selected through School Sport Queensland trials, held annually across the state. These trials are open to eligible students enrolled in Queensland primary schools.
Selection is based on performance, sportsmanship, and eligibility criteria. Players who qualify represent Queensland at the Bruce Cup and compete against other states and territories.
Schools play a key role in nominating students for regional trials and supporting them through the selection process.
How to enter
Selection process
- Regional trials coordinated by School Sport Queensland
- Final team selected by School Sport Queensland
- Players must be aged 12 and under and enrolled in a Queensland primary school
For more information about your region’s trial process, visit Queensland School Sport.
Rules and guidelines
The Bruce Cup follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for school-based competition, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more via: