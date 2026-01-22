The Bruce Cup is a national school tennis championship for girls and boys aged 12 and under. First contested in 1938, the event was named in honour of Henry Adam “Harry” Bruce – a former Queensland education minister and Australian parliamentary representative.

Many of Australia’s greatest players began their representative careers in the Bruce Cup, including Rod Laver, Pat Rafter, Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Conducted by School Sport Australia in partnership with Tennis Australia, the Bruce Cup is a team-based national event that attracts Australian ranking points and gives students the chance to represent their state or territory against the best players from across the country.

The Bruce Cup is renowned for its team spirit and the lifelong friendships formed among players representing their state.

Played annually in Term 3 at rotating national venues, the Bruce Cup is the pinnacle of Queensland’s primary school tennis pathway.