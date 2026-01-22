Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis (QSSTT)
Represent Queensland in Australia’s premier school tennis championship for secondary students aged 18 and under.
About the competition
The Tennis Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis (QSSTT) competition is the state’s premier teams-based event for high school players. It gives schools across Queensland the chance to compete in a structured, inclusive format that builds teamwork, match play experience and school spirit.
The competition is open to all secondary schools and runs across three levels:
- Regional: Qualifying events managed by Tennis Queensland
- State Final: The top-performing schools from each region compete for the state title
Each level is designed to be developmentally appropriate, with formats that encourage participation and fair play. The competition culminates in the annual State Final, where the best school teams from across Queensland come together to compete for top honours.
Format
QSSTT is a teams-based event with separate divisions for boys and girls. Each team typically includes four players, competing in singles and doubles matches.
Match format:
- Singles and doubles rubbers
- Fast4 scoring system
- Round-robin or knockout formats depending on entry numbers
The event is designed to maximise match play while keeping the experience fun, fast and inclusive.
Pathway and progression
QSSTT is more than just a state competition – it’s a gateway to national representation. Schools that perform strongly at the State Final may qualify for the Gallipoli Youth Cup, Australia’s national high school tennis championship.
Participation also helps players build competitive experience, teamwork and school pride – key ingredients for long-term development in tennis.
How to enter
Schools can enter through their local School Sport Association or directly via Tennis Queensland’s regional qualifying events. Entry details and timelines are shared with schools each term.
If your school is interested in participating, contact your local School Sport coordinator or reach out to Tennis Queensland for guidance.
Rules and guidelines
The Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for school-based team events, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more about the Code of Behaviour and Rules and Regulations.
State Final
The winning boys’ and girls’ team at each Regional Final of the event will be invited to compete at the State Final.
Format
Rubbers for the Regional Final will be played as a FAST4 set:
- First to four games
- Tie-break at 3-all
- No ad-scoring
- Play lets (lets are play-on!)
The Opens QSSTT State Final will be held on 20 and 21 July at UQ Tennis Centre.
The Years 7-9 QSSTT State Final will be held on 17 and 18 September at Rockhampton Tennis Centre.
Players must be available for all days of competition, however a reserve may be called in the case of injury/withdrawal if needed.
The 2026 QSSTT calendar
|Region
|Date
|Week
|Venue
|Winners
|Capricornia
|Tuesday 24 March
|Week 9
(Term 1)
|Rockhampton Tennis Centre
|Darling Downs
|Wednesday 22 April
|Week 1
(Term 2)
|Toowoomba Grammar School
|Metro East
|
Wednesday 29 April (Opens)
Monday 11 May (Years 7–9)
|
Week 2
Week 4
|
Southside Racquet Club
|Metro North
|
Tuesday 28 April (Boys)
Thursday 14 May (Girls)
|
Week 2
Week 4
|Shaw Park Tennis Centre
|Metro West
|Thursday 30 April
|Week 2
(Term 2)
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|North
|Friday 8 May
|Week 3
(Term 2)
|Kalynda Chase Tennis Centre
|Peninsula
|Thursday 7 May
|Week 3
(Term 2)
|Cairns International Tennis Centre
|South Coast (Gold Coast)
|
Tuesday 12 May (Opens)
Wednesday 20 May (Years 7–9)
|
Week 4
Week 5
|KDV Sport
|South West
|Thursday 23 April
|Week 1
(Term 2)
|Roma & District Tennis Club
|Sunshine Coast
|Friday 22 May
|Week 5
(Term 2)
|Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre Caloundra
|Wide Bay
|Monday 23 March
|Week 9
(Term 1)
|Bundaberg & District Junior Tennis Association
|State Finals (Opens)
|Monday 20 July – Tuesday 21 July
|Week 2
(Term 3)
|UQ Tennis Centre
|State Finals (Years 7–9)
|Thursday 17 September – Friday 18 September
|Week 10
(Term 3)
|(TBC)
*Updated as of 27 February 2026