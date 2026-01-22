The Tennis Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis (QSSTT) competition is the state’s premier teams-based event for high school players. It gives schools across Queensland the chance to compete in a structured, inclusive format that builds teamwork, match play experience and school spirit.

The competition is open to all secondary schools and runs across three levels:

Regional: Qualifying events managed by Tennis Queensland

Qualifying events managed by Tennis Queensland State Final: The top-performing schools from each region compete for the state title

Each level is designed to be developmentally appropriate, with formats that encourage participation and fair play. The competition culminates in the annual State Final, where the best school teams from across Queensland come together to compete for top honours.