Pizzey Cup
Queensland’s top secondary school players compete for national honours in Australia’s premier 18/u school tennis event.
About the Pizzey Cup
The Pizzey Cup is Australia’s national school tennis championship for secondary students aged 18 and under. Named after former Tennis Australia president Bruce Pizzey, the event brings together the top players from each state and territory in a week-long national competition.
Alongside the team format, players also compete in the Australia Cup singles event, with Australian ranking points awarded across both formats. At the end of the tournament, selectors name an All-Australian team based on individual performance – an honour for school-aged players.
The Pizzey Cup is conducted by School Sport Australia in partnership with Tennis Australia.
Queensland has a proud history of strong performances at the Pizzey Cup, with many players experiencing their first taste of national competition and the pride of wearing maroon against Australia’s best.
Played annually in Term 3 at rotating national venues, the Pizzey Cup is the pinnacle of Queensland’s school tennis pathway.
Pathways and progressions
Queensland’s team is selected through Queensland School Sport Queensland trials, held annually across the state. These trials are open to eligible students enrolled in Queensland secondary schools.
Final team selection is based on performance, sportsmanship and ranking criteria. Players who qualify represent Queensland at the Pizzey Cup and compete against other states and territories.
Schools play a key role in supporting nominations and ensuring students meet eligibility requirements for trials.
How to enter
Selection process
- Regional trials coordinated by School Sport Queensland
- Final team selected by School Sport Queensland
- Players must be aged 18 and under and enrolled in a Queensland secondary school
For more information about your region’s trial process, visit Queensland School Sport.
Rules and guidelines
The Pizzey Cup follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for school-based competition, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more via: