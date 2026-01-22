The Pizzey Cup is Australia’s national school tennis championship for secondary students aged 18 and under. Named after former Tennis Australia president Bruce Pizzey, the event brings together the top players from each state and territory in a week-long national competition.

Alongside the team format, players also compete in the Australia Cup singles event, with Australian ranking points awarded across both formats. At the end of the tournament, selectors name an All-Australian team based on individual performance – an honour for school-aged players.

The Pizzey Cup is conducted by School Sport Australia in partnership with Tennis Australia.

Queensland has a proud history of strong performances at the Pizzey Cup, with many players experiencing their first taste of national competition and the pride of wearing maroon against Australia’s best.

Played annually in Term 3 at rotating national venues, the Pizzey Cup is the pinnacle of Queensland’s school tennis pathway.