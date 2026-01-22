Brisbane International Primary School Cup
Queensland primary schools compete in red, orange and green ball teams for a chance to play at the Brisbane International.
About the competition
Held alongside the Brisbane International, this exciting event gives Queensland primary school students the chance to compete in a professional tournament setting.
Schools enter mixed teams in red, orange or green ball formats, with regional winners advancing to the State Final – hosted on the same courts as international stars. It’s a celebration of school pride, teamwork and unforgettable tennis experiences.
Format
The Brisbane International Primary School Cup is a team-based event with three ball format divisions:
- Red Ball – Year 4 and below; teams of 8–10 students
- Orange Ball – Year 5 and below; teams of 4–5 students
- Green Ball – Year 6 and below; teams of 4–5 students (mixed and girls-only divisions).
Each division includes:
- Division A – Competitive format
- Division B – Participation-focused format
- Modified scoring and round-robin structure
- One-day gala events across Queensland.
Pathway and progression
Schools first compete in regional qualification events held across Queensland from June to November. Winning teams from each region advance to the State Final, held during the Brisbane International in Brisbane – giving students the chance to play on the same courts as the pros.
How to enter
Eligibility
- Open to all Queensland primary schools
- Students must be in Year 6 or below
- Mixed and girls-only teams welcome
- No prior competition experience required
Entry
- Schools nominate teams via the Tennis Queensland entry portal
- Entry deadlines vary by region
- Schools receive confirmation and event details via email
- Entry fee: $40 per team (Red Ball), $60 per team (Orange and Green Ball) – covering event delivery, equipment, and player experiences.
What to bring
- School sports uniform
- Water bottle and snacks
- Sunscreen and hat
- Tennis racquet (loan racquets available)
Rules and guidelines
The Brisbane International Primary School Cup follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for school-based team events, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more about the Code of Behaviour and Rules and Regulations.