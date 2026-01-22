Queensland State Masters
Young Queenslanders work all season to earn a top-16 place at the State Masters, a showcase of rising talent and the final milestone in the junior tennis pathway.
About the State Masters
The Queensland State Masters is the season‑ending event for the De Minaur Junior Tour in Queensland. Players qualify by competing in Australian Junior Tour events throughout the year and accumulating De Minaur Junior Tour points.
The event brings together the top 16 junior players in the 12U, 14U and 16U age groups. It recognises the state’s strongest emerging talent and provides an opportunity to earn an additional 250 De Minaur Junior Tour points, contributing to the points race for the 12U and 14U De Minaur Junior Tour Finals.
Learn more about the national junior pathway on the De Minaur Junior Tour.
Event details
Location: Brisbane
Venue: TBC
Date: TBC
Cost: TBC
Age groups: 12U, 14U & 16U
Format
- Four round‑robin pools of four players (Day 1 & 2)
- Top player from each pool progresses to the Top 4 elimination draw (Day 3)
- All finals will be held at the Queensland Tennis Centre (QTC)
Player progression pathway
These two events form the Queensland leg of the De Minaur Junior Tour. Each one contributes to a player’s De Minaur Junior Tour rankings and selection for the Queensland State Masters.
Junior Summer Swing
Launches the junior season with events across Queensland. A chance to build early UTR momentum and get back on court after the holidays.
- 2026 J125 Colour Ball Competition (CBC) Green Gold Coast Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Leg 1)
- 2026 J125 CBC Green Tennis Gear Shaw Park Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Leg 2)
- 2026 J250 J125 CBC Green Mal Anderson Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Final Leg)
Series winners in 12s, 14s, 16s receive wildcards into Queensland State Masters.
Junior Autumn Swing
Offers mid-season match play and ranking opportunities. A key chance to consolidate results before winter and build toward State Masters qualification.
- 2026 J125 Coloured Ball Competition (CBC) Green Mooloolaba Junior Championships (Autumn Swing Leg 1)
- 2026 J125 CBC Green Elite Tennis International Junior Championships (Autumn Swing Leg 2)
- 2026 O9k J250 J125 CBC Green Ashley Cooper Open Age Championships (Open & Junior Easter Swing – Final Leg)
Series winners in 12s, 14s, 16s receive wildcards into QLD State Masters.
Current leaderboard
The State Masters leaderboard tracks player progression across the season. The tables below highlight the top 10 players in each age group based on De Minaur Junior Tour points.
Access the full top 50 leaderboard (PDF) for all age groups.
12U Girls - Top 10
|No.
|Player's name
|National ranking
|Points
|1
|Sophie Newton
|18
|529
|2
|Vanessa Fitzgerald
|21
|496
|3
|Anya Dektereva-Plant
|38
|424
|4
|Eileen Kwon
|36
|381
|5
|Defne Toker
|39
|363
|6
|Grace Barbosa
|46
|306
|7
|Milla Haines
|50
|273
|8
|Tallara Noon
|54
|245
|9
|Lexie Newton
|59
|224.5
|10
|Hattie O'Connor
|68
|196
12U Boys - Top 10
|No.
|Player's name
|National ranking
|Points
|1
|Yihan Liu
|4
|888
|2
|Aarnav Thapa
|7
|805.5
|3
|Sami Braatz
|19
|436.5
|4
|Chase Hoogsteden
|49
|213
|5
|Hippolyte Stichelbault
|52
|207
|6
|Thamas Fyfe
|53
|204
|7
|Nikolai Ristic
|55
|201
|8
|Yui Kwon
|60
|188
|9
|Samyar Ehya
|81
|129.5
|10
|Sarp Karabiyikoglu
|82
|128.5
14U Girls - Top 10
|No.
|Player's name
|National ranking
|Points
|1
|Isabelle Gun
|6
|1188
|2
|Ayla Hassan
|13
|856
|3
|Maria Ivanova
|36
|485
|4
|Thida-Lwin Kyaw
|39
|450
|5
|Taona Mashaya
|40
|450
|6
|Avani Parulkar
|49
|393
|7
|Kira Russell
|60
|315
|8
|Kaley Rutter
|61
|313
|9
|Zara Spillman
|73
|276
|10
|Eva Tucker
|78
|245
14U Boys - Top 10
|No.
|Player's name
|National ranking
|Points
|1
|Thoma Bogatyrev
|1
|1545
|2
|Vansh Deshmukh
|18
|821.5
|3
|Marcus Stojceski
|41
|489
|4
|Samuel Gale
|44
|456.5
|5
|Hudson Hoogsteden
|55
|394
|6
|Cooper Kong
|62
|368
|7
|Tatenda Mawere
|66
|338.5
|8
|Jackson McClenaghan
|86
|268.5
|9
|Bentley Kang
|94
|257.5
|10
|Bodhi Morrish
|95
|254
16U Girls - Top 10
|No.
|Player's name
|National ranking
|Points
|1
|Hope Johns
|6
|645
|2
|Lucy Flynn
|15
|485
|3
|Ava Garner
|20
|360
|4
|Indiana Stinton
|25
|301
|5
|Laleisha Claxton
|33
|256
|6
|Zoe Bogatyreva
|39
|216
|7
|Varunavi Mahaveer
|41
|206
|8
|Liana Yang
|53
|185
|9
|Seohyun Jung
|62
|163
|10
|Mackenzie Lawn
|68
|144
16U Boys - Top 10
|No.
|Player's name
|National ranking
|Points
|1
|Walter Watt
|6
|701
|2
|Daniel Choi
|23
|375.5
|3
|Harrison O'Connor-Wright
|26
|361
|4
|Baden Watson
|29
|331
|5
|Aleksey Rouyanian
|31
|325
|6
|Alex Yamamoto
|43
|285
|7
|Kingston Struthers
|49
|267
|8
|Henry Dennison
|51
|263
|9
|Ben Spotswood
|60
|221
|10
|Scout Buckley
|64
|214
Past champions
These champions represent the winners of the Queensland State Masters for each year.
2024
|Girls
|Boys
|12U – Kira Russell
|12U – Hamish Caruana
|14U – Cleo Taylor
|14U – Antonio Luo
|16U – Saranna Kc
|16U – Jacob Cropper
2023
|Girls
|Boys
|12U – Seungyeon Seo
|12U – Ethan McDonnell
|14U – Valenova Tsai
|14U – Lachlan Kohl
|16U – Emma Duvnjak
|16U – Koen Anderson
What to bring
Racquet, water bottle, sunscreen, hat, snacks and tennis attire. Arrive at least 30 minutes early for check-in and warm-up.
Rules and guidelines
All events follow Tennis Australia’s competitive play policies. Players and parents should be familiar with:
- Code of Behaviour
- UTR and draw formats
- Scoring and general rules
- Principles and etiquette (matches without a chair umpire)
- Correcting errors
- Weather and heat policies