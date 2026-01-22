The Queensland State Masters is the season‑ending event for the De Minaur Junior Tour in Queensland. Players qualify by competing in Australian Junior Tour events throughout the year and accumulating De Minaur Junior Tour points.

The event brings together the top 16 junior players in the 12U, 14U and 16U age groups. It recognises the state’s strongest emerging talent and provides an opportunity to earn an additional 250 De Minaur Junior Tour points, contributing to the points race for the 12U and 14U De Minaur Junior Tour Finals.

Learn more about the national junior pathway on the De Minaur Junior Tour.