Queensland State Masters

Young Queenslanders work all season to earn a top-16 place at the State Masters, a showcase of rising talent and the final milestone in the junior tennis pathway.

About the State Masters

The Queensland State Masters is the season‑ending event for the De Minaur Junior Tour in Queensland. Players qualify by competing in Australian Junior Tour events throughout the year and accumulating De Minaur Junior Tour points.

The event brings together the top 16 junior players in the 12U, 14U and 16U age groups. It recognises the state’s strongest emerging talent and provides an opportunity to earn an additional 250 De Minaur Junior Tour points, contributing to the points race for the 12U and 14U De Minaur Junior Tour Finals.

Event details

Location: Brisbane
Venue: TBC
Date: TBC
Cost: TBC
Age groups: 12U, 14U & 16U

Format

  • Four round‑robin pools of four players (Day 1 & 2)
  • Top player from each pool progresses to the Top 4 elimination draw (Day 3)
  • All finals will be held at the Queensland Tennis Centre (QTC)

Player progression pathway

These two events form the Queensland leg of the De Minaur Junior Tour. Each one contributes to a player’s De Minaur Junior Tour rankings and selection for the Queensland State Masters.

Junior Summer Swing

Launches the junior season with events across Queensland. A chance to build early UTR momentum and get back on court after the holidays.  

  • 2026 J125 Colour Ball Competition (CBC) Green Gold Coast Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Leg 1)
  • 2026 J125 CBC Green Tennis Gear Shaw Park Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Leg 2)
  • 2026 J250 J125 CBC Green Mal Anderson Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Final Leg)

Series winners in 12s, 14s, 16s receive wildcards into Queensland State Masters.

Junior Autumn Swing

Offers mid-season match play and ranking opportunities. A key chance to consolidate results before winter and build toward State Masters qualification. 

  • 2026 J125 Coloured Ball Competition (CBC) Green Mooloolaba Junior Championships (Autumn Swing Leg 1)
  • 2026 J125 CBC Green Elite Tennis International Junior Championships (Autumn Swing Leg 2)
  • 2026 O9k J250 J125 CBC Green Ashley Cooper Open Age Championships (Open & Junior Easter Swing – Final Leg)

Series winners in 12s, 14s, 16s receive wildcards into QLD State Masters.

Current leaderboard

The State Masters leaderboard tracks player progression across the season. The tables below highlight the top 10 players in each age group based on De Minaur Junior Tour points.

Access the full top 50 leaderboard (PDF) for all age groups.

12U Girls - Top 10

No. Player's name National ranking Points
1 Sophie Newton 18 529
2 Vanessa Fitzgerald 21 496
3 Anya Dektereva-Plant 38 424
4 Eileen Kwon 36 381
5 Defne Toker 39 363
6 Grace Barbosa 46 306
7 Milla Haines 50 273
8 Tallara Noon 54 245
9 Lexie Newton 59 224.5
10 Hattie O'Connor 68 196

12U Boys - Top 10

No. Player's name National ranking Points
1 Yihan Liu 4 888
2 Aarnav Thapa 7 805.5
3 Sami Braatz 19 436.5
4 Chase Hoogsteden 49 213
5 Hippolyte Stichelbault 52 207
6 Thamas Fyfe 53 204
7 Nikolai Ristic 55 201
8 Yui Kwon 60 188
9 Samyar Ehya 81 129.5
10 Sarp Karabiyikoglu 82 128.5

14U Girls - Top 10

No. Player's name National ranking Points
1 Isabelle Gun 6 1188
2 Ayla Hassan 13 856
3 Maria Ivanova 36 485
4 Thida-Lwin Kyaw 39 450
5 Taona Mashaya 40 450
6 Avani Parulkar 49 393
7 Kira Russell 60 315
8 Kaley Rutter 61 313
9 Zara Spillman 73 276
10 Eva Tucker 78 245

14U Boys - Top 10

No. Player's name National ranking Points
1 Thoma Bogatyrev 1 1545
2 Vansh Deshmukh 18 821.5
3 Marcus Stojceski 41 489
4 Samuel Gale 44 456.5
5 Hudson Hoogsteden 55 394
6 Cooper Kong 62 368
7 Tatenda Mawere 66 338.5
8 Jackson McClenaghan 86 268.5
9 Bentley Kang 94 257.5
10 Bodhi Morrish 95 254

16U Girls - Top 10

No. Player's name National ranking Points
1 Hope Johns 6 645
2 Lucy Flynn 15 485
3 Ava Garner 20 360
4 Indiana Stinton 25 301
5 Laleisha Claxton 33 256
6 Zoe Bogatyreva 39 216
7 Varunavi Mahaveer 41 206
8 Liana Yang 53 185
9 Seohyun Jung 62 163
10 Mackenzie Lawn 68 144

16U Boys - Top 10

No. Player's name National ranking Points
1 Walter Watt 6 701
2 Daniel Choi 23 375.5
3 Harrison O'Connor-Wright 26 361
4 Baden Watson 29 331
5 Aleksey Rouyanian 31 325
6 Alex Yamamoto 43 285
7 Kingston Struthers 49 267
8 Henry Dennison 51 263
9 Ben Spotswood 60 221
10 Scout Buckley 64 214

Past champions

These champions represent the winners of the Queensland State Masters for each year.

2024

Girls Boys
12U – Kira Russell 12U – Hamish Caruana
14U – Cleo Taylor 14U – Antonio Luo
16U – Saranna Kc 16U – Jacob Cropper

2023

Girls Boys
12U – Seungyeon Seo 12U – Ethan McDonnell
14U – Valenova Tsai 14U – Lachlan Kohl
16U – Emma Duvnjak 16U – Koen Anderson

What to bring

Racquet, water bottle, sunscreen, hat, snacks and tennis attire. Arrive at least 30 minutes early for check-in and warm-up.

Rules and guidelines 

All events follow Tennis Australia’s competitive play policies. Players and parents should be familiar with:

