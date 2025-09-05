A Fresh New Era for QLD Junior Teams Carnival

This year’s carnival has been reimagined to place team spirit, fair play, and player experience at the centre of the action, creating an event that celebrates the best of Queensland tennis.

The 2025 carnival will introduce a refreshed format shaped by feedback from players, parents, and coaches. For the first time, the carnival will feature a teams-only format, giving players the chance to represent their region, build friendships, and enjoy the fun of competing together. To make matches fair and enjoyable for everyone, new tiered divisions will group players by skill level. Another exciting change is on-court coaching, with coaches able to give live advice and encouragement during matches.

The carnival will run across five days from 13-17 December across many Brisbane venues. The week will kick off with arrivals and an opening ceremony, followed by two days of round-robin matches. Midweek will feature a half day of tennis and a special Tennis Celebration Day with games, activities, and guest appearances. The week will finish with finals, playoffs, and a closing ceremony where medals, trophies, and MVP awards will be presented.

Jimmy Rapkins, Tennis Queensland’s Competitive Pathways Manager, said, “The Junior Teams Carnival has always been a highlight of the junior calendar, but in 2025 we are taking it to the next level. By focusing on the team experience, creating fair divisions, and giving coaches the chance to support players directly on court, we’re creating an environment where players can thrive and enjoy their tennis.”

The event is open to players in the 12s, 14s, and 17s age groups. Entry is through an Expression of Interest via each region’s Tennis Development Officer (TDO), with all players required to reside in the region they represent.

For more information about the event, please click here.