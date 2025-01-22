2024 Queensland State Masters Final

The 2024 Queensland State Masters Finals have concluded at the UQ Sport Tennis Centre and David Turbayne Tennis Centre, marking the ultimate showdown of the year for Queensland's Junior players. This event brought together Queensland's top young players, showcasing skill and determination in the highly anticipated end-of-year finals. The event celebrated not only their achievements on the court but also their commitment to excellence throughout the season.

From fierce rallies to long matches, the finals highlighted the exceptional talent that Queensland has to offer. The State Masters Finals continues to stand as the pinnacle of Queensland's junior tennis calendar, and has brought together the most outstanding Queensland junior performers in the 12U, 14U and 16U age groups.

As a token of recognition, all players who accepted their invitation to the State Masters event received a special QLD State Masters branded merch pack, including a shirt, hat, towel, and backpack. Winners of their age group also received a champion shirt. These exclusive items symbolise their achievement and participation in this prestigious event, serving as a memento of their incredible journey this season.

Tennis Queensland Tournament Director, Rhett McKinnon said "The Queensland State Masters is a key milestone in the Junior tournament calendar, providing a platform for Queensland's brightest young players to test their skills against the best in the state."

"This event not only highlights their exceptional talent but also serves as a celebration of their hard work, dedication, and resilience throughout the year. It is through events like these that we foster the next generation of tennis champions, inspiring them to reach new heights and setting the stage for a bright future for tennis in Queensland."

Congratulations to the Winners and Finalists:

12U Girls

Winner - Kira Russell

Finalist - Iris O'Donnell

12U Boys

Winner - Hamish Caruana

Finalist - William Pedersen

14U Girls

Winner - Cleo Taylor

Finalist - Yana Lavrentiev

14U Boys

Winner - Antoni Luo

Finalist - Kangmin Lee

16U Girls

Winner - Saranna Kc

Finalist - Tayla Hunter-Geppert

16U Boys

Winner - Jacob Cropper

Finalist - Zayden Gallagher

Want to learn more about the Queensland State Masters? Click here.

Follow our social media channels for more updates of the 2025 Queensland State Masters season.