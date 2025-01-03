Queensland Money Race Finals to Crown Champions at the Brisbane International Today

Queensland's finest Open players are set to battle it out in the Queensland Money Race Final today, the culmination of a year-long competition showcasing outstanding Queensland tennis talent. The event will take place today 4th January 2025 at 10am on Show Court 1 at the Brisbane International.

The Queensland Money Race is the State's premier Open event, featuring players who have excelled in Open Singles tournaments throughout the year. Players secured their spots by accumulating prize money across Open events, with the Top 16 Men and Women earning invitations to compete in the Final. Adding to the excitement, the Queensland Money Race Final offers a significant prize pool of $26,700, with todays champion vying for a $5,000 prize money for the top spot.

Matches will commence at 10:00 am on Show Court 1, with back-to-back championship matches.

The Finals Line-Up:



Men's Final: Rudy Thorogood vs Samuel Oster

Women's Final: Alicia Smith vs Lara Walker

The finalists bring an impressive track record to the court: Rudy Thorogood has captured six Open tournament titles this year, showcasing his consistency and enters the Finals as the leader of the 2024 Money Race leaderboard.

On the women's side, Alicia Smith is the player to beat, leading the field throughout the year, having won seven Open tournaments this year including the 2024 Queensland Open. Alicia is also the reigning Queensland Money Race Women's Champion. Her back-to-back appearances in the final against Lara Walker highlight her dominance on the Queensland tennis scene. Lara Walker enters the final with four tournament victories, a testament to her formidable talent.

Tournament Director Rhett McKinnon said, "The Queensland Money Race Final is a celebration of the incredible talent and dedication of our players. We are thrilled to host this event during the Summer of Tennis."

For further updates and information about the Queensland Money Race, visit the Tennis Queensland website.

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, 4 January 2025

Time: Men's from 10:00 am followed by the Women's

Venue: Show Court 1, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane

Don't miss the chance to witness Queensland's tennis stars compete for the championship!

Brisbane International

Get your tickets here

Order of Play Here