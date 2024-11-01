Advantage Coach Program Launches for 2025

Tennis Queensland is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2025 Advantage Coach Program. The program has been reimagined to give aspiring Head Coaches and venue operators in Queensland a whole new experience for business growth. Applications are now open until December 13, 2024, offering 12 coaches a chance to be a part of this new program.

This year's program has been elevated, featuring a streamlined structure focused on business growth, leadership skills, and personal development. Tailored for Queensland's full-time aspiring Head Coaches and tennis centre operators, the program now includes monthly workshops, interactive Q&A sessions with expert facilitators, and exclusive access to two major Business Coach Summits in VIC and QLD. This new format allows coaches to gain tools and insights that set them up for success.

Sheridan Adams, Head of Coaching and Player Pathways, shared, "Our business operators are vital stakeholders for the continued success of our sport across Queensland. That's why we're investing so much into supporting our current group, and the next generation coming through. This year's enhanced program is all about empowering these aspiring Head Coaches and venue operators, with a refined, practical toolkit that elevates their tennis business knowledge and community impact".

"We've significantly enhanced the program structure to equip participants with essential skills for advancing their businesses and careers. I look forward to meeting our future 2025 cohort, as we believe this program offers an outstanding opportunity."

With this new and improved format, the 2025 Advantage Coach Program offers a rare opportunity to learn from industry leaders, gain essential business skills, and build a successful coaching career.

If you're ready to grow your coaching journey, please apply today.

For more information, click here.