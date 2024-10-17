2024 Queensland Tennis Awards Finalists Announced

The tennis community across Queensland is buzzing with excitement as the finalists for the 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards presented by Higgins have been announced. This year's lineup celebrates the incredible talent, dedication, and passion that defines tennis in Queensland.
With an impressive lineup of finalists spanning 17 award categories, The Queensland Tennis Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements of athletes, clubs, coaches, volunteers, and individuals who have made a positive impact on the sport. The winners of the Queensland Tennis Awards may be nominated for the 2024 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards - the highest honour in Australian Tennis.
Tennis Queensland CEO, Cameron Pearson said, "The 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards highlight the outstanding commitment and dedication that continues to thrive in our tennis community."
"Thank you to the tennis community for their unwavering commitment to growing the game. You are the backbone of tennis and the foundation upon which our sport is built."
Winners will be announced on Saturday 9th November at W Brisbane.
2024 Finalists:
Most Outstanding Club - Metro & Regional/Rural
- Callide Valley Tennis Association
- Sunshine Tennis
- Tennis Gold Coast (Queens Park)
- Freshwater Tennis Club
- Mooloolaba Tennis Club Inc.
- Allora Tennis Club
- Western Suburbs Tennis Club Inc.
Coaching Excellence - Club
- Wayne Fielder
- Helan Ambrey
- Tim Low
- Adon Kronk
- Paul Hoysted
- David Bunn
Most Outstanding School
- Toowoomba Anglican School
- St Joseph's Primary School, Biloela
- Somerville House
- Sunshine Coast Grammar School
- Miami State High School
Most Outstanding Initiative
- Sunshine Tennis - Blind & Low Vision Program
- Yeppoon All Abilities Program
- Positive Energy Enabling Abilities
Geoffrey E Griffith - Volunteer Achievement Award
- Dianne White
- Michael Lloyd
- Sue Clark
- Doug Bergman
- Kathy Martin
- Jenny Kachel
- Stacey Dorman
Coaching Excellence - Development
- Shayne Tabb
- Damon Lucht
- Nathan Eshmade
Coaching Excellence - Performance
- David Taylor
- Chris Mahony
- Andrew Roberts
Excellence in Officiating
- Joanne Herbener
- Dempsey Bloom
- Vince Robertson
Most Outstanding Event
- 2024 O10k J125 Champion Engineering Mid North Open Age - Capra Series
- 2024 JT Junior 125 KDV Sport Junior Slam Series #3,
- 2024 O6k J125 Fowler's Group FNQ Open Age Championships
- 2024 Premier 10k Opal Advice 92nd Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup
- 2024 Open 3k University of Queensland Open Championships
- 2024 O10k J125 Emerald Open Age - Capra Series
Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
- Sunshine Tennis Blind and Low Vision Program
- Yeppoon All Abilities Program
- Positive Energy Enabling Abilities
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
- Archie Graham
- Oliver Fanshawe
- Hunter Thompson
- Ben Wenzel
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master
- Michael Dedajic
- Ross Orford
- Kerryn Cyprien
Eddie Machin - Junior Regional Male Athlete of the Year
- Ben Wenzel
- Rohan Hazratwala
- Hamish Caruana
Wendy Turnbull Medal - Male Junior Athlete of the Year
- Hayden Jones
- Oliver Fanshawe
- Taiki Takizawa
Wendy Turnbull Medal - Female Junior Athlete of the Year
- Emerson Jones
- Tahlia Kokkinis
- Georgia Campbell
Ashley Cooper Medal - Athlete of the Year
- Maya Joint
- Archie Graham
- Adam Walton
- Olivia Gadecki
