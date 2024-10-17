2024 Queensland Tennis Awards Finalists Announced

The tennis community across Queensland is buzzing with excitement as the finalists for the 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards presented by Higgins have been announced. This year's lineup celebrates the incredible talent, dedication, and passion that defines tennis in Queensland.

With an impressive lineup of finalists spanning 17 award categories, The Queensland Tennis Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements of athletes, clubs, coaches, volunteers, and individuals who have made a positive impact on the sport. The winners of the Queensland Tennis Awards may be nominated for the 2024 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards - the highest honour in Australian Tennis.

Tennis Queensland CEO, Cameron Pearson said, "The 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards highlight the outstanding commitment and dedication that continues to thrive in our tennis community."

"Thank you to the tennis community for their unwavering commitment to growing the game. You are the backbone of tennis and the foundation upon which our sport is built."

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards, celebrating the incredible individuals shaping the tennis community. Secure your tickets here and join us in honouring their outstanding achievements.

Winners will be announced on Saturday 9th November at W Brisbane.

2024 Finalists:

Most Outstanding Club - Metro & Regional/Rural



Callide Valley Tennis Association

Sunshine Tennis

Tennis Gold Coast (Queens Park)

Freshwater Tennis Club

Mooloolaba Tennis Club Inc.

Allora Tennis Club

Western Suburbs Tennis Club Inc.

Wayne Fielder

Helan Ambrey

Tim Low

Adon Kronk

Paul Hoysted

David Bunn

Toowoomba Anglican School

St Joseph's Primary School, Biloela

Somerville House

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Miami State High School

Sunshine Tennis - Blind & Low Vision Program

Yeppoon All Abilities Program

Positive Energy Enabling Abilities

Dianne White

Michael Lloyd

Sue Clark

Doug Bergman

Kathy Martin

Jenny Kachel

Stacey Dorman

Shayne Tabb

Damon Lucht

Nathan Eshmade

David Taylor

Chris Mahony

Andrew Roberts

Joanne Herbener

Dempsey Bloom

Vince Robertson

2024 O10k J125 Champion Engineering Mid North Open Age - Capra Series

2024 JT Junior 125 KDV Sport Junior Slam Series #3,

2024 O6k J125 Fowler's Group FNQ Open Age Championships

2024 Premier 10k Opal Advice 92nd Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup

2024 Open 3k University of Queensland Open Championships

2024 O10k J125 Emerald Open Age - Capra Series

Sunshine Tennis Blind and Low Vision Program

Yeppoon All Abilities Program

Positive Energy Enabling Abilities

Archie Graham

Oliver Fanshawe

Hunter Thompson

Ben Wenzel

Michael Dedajic

Ross Orford

Kerryn Cyprien

Ben Wenzel

Rohan Hazratwala

Hamish Caruana

Hayden Jones

Oliver Fanshawe

Taiki Takizawa

Emerson Jones

Tahlia Kokkinis

Georgia Campbell

Maya Joint

Archie Graham

Adam Walton

Olivia Gadecki