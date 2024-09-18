Celebrating Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend

The Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend brought together a community of young players, coaches, and supporters in a celebration of tennis and empowerment within the region. The event focused on enhancing the presence of women and girls in the sport while fostering an environment of inclusivity and growth.

One of the highlights of the weekend was the All-Girls Camp, where 10 young and upcoming players took to the courts under the guidance of former Fed Cup representative Lisa Ayres, Former Grand Slam Champion, Di Evers and Jane Taylor a Former Professional Tennis Player. The camp aimed to empower these young women by building their confidence, sharpening their skills, and growing meaningful connections both on and off the court.

Another memorable moment included the networking event held at the Gold Coast Bond University. This occasion united coaches, players, parents, volunteers, and tennis enthusiasts for a panel discussion which focused on personal experiences around the Women and Girls space, as well as valuable networking opportunities. The panel, moderated by Leanne Evans, Chairperson of the Gold Coast Regional Assembly, featured a lineup of speakers, including:



Tory Russell, Junior Queensland Player

Helen Ambrey, Head Coach at Callide Tennis Association

Brett Lenard, Tennis Australia Coach Relationship and Education Manager - QLD

Jane Taylor, Former Professional Tennis Player

Reflecting on the weekend, Women and Girls Lead for Queensland, Toni Cooke, highlighted the importance of initiatives like these. She said, "Tennis has demonstrated a strong commitment to creating more opportunities for women and girls, especially with the launch of the Tennis Queensland Gender Equity Plan in 2022."

"The Gold Coast Women & Girls Weekend is a prime example of this ongoing commitment and a step towards achieving tennis' vision of 'no limits for women and girls on and off the court'."

The weekend's success would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of the Australian Sports Commission and the Gold Coast Tennis Regional Assembly. Their efforts towards this initiative have been instrumental in its impact and will continue to grow positive change for women and girls in the region.

For more information on Women and Girls initiatives in Queensland and how to get involved, please visit www.tennis.com.au/qld/clubs/women-girls.