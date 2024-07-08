Metro Girls Gala Day Returns this August

Mark your calendars, the Metro Girls Gala Day is set to return to the Queensland Tennis Centre on Friday 30 August, and promises to be a fun day out for budding young tennis stars aged 5-8 years old!

The Girls Gala Day is a true celebration of the game and promises an inclusive atmosphere for girls of all backgrounds to connect with fellow players and enjoy a day of fun. The event focuses on developing important skills such as coordination and teamwork while also promoting physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. The day will also feature a special guest appearance that is set to inspire the next generation of young girls.

Tennis Australia Queensland Women and Girls Lead Toni Cooke says, "This year's event embraces a more holistic approach to women and girls in tennis. We're focusing not only on encouraging girls to play red ball but also on upskilling our women coaches and providing them with greater opportunities within the sport."

The Metro Girls Gala Day will be led by an all-women coaching team, offering them an opportunity to enhance their coaching skills. By showcasing diverse coaches, this initiative not only promotes inclusivity but also inspires higher participation among young girls. It also highlights the commitment to empowering women in sports leadership roles and fostering a supportive environment.

Tennis Queensland Metro Tennis Development Officer Kellie Melia says, "It is great to see the Metro Regional Assembly dedicated to growing opportunities for women and girls. The Metro Girls Gala Day is a perfect example of how these events positively influence the growth and development of the region's youth."

Tennis has continued to make a strong commitment to women and girls, as outlined in the Tennis Queensland Gender Equity Plan. The Metro Girls Gala Day continues to be an example of tennis' ongoing commitment towards achieving the vision of 'no limits for women and girls on and off the court'.

The Metro Girls Gala Day will take place at the Queensland Tennis Centre (Tennyson, Brisbane) on 30 August 2024 from 9.30 am. Girls aged 5-8 years old who are interested in attending can register their attendance here.

To learn more about Tennis Queensland's Women and Girls initiatives, click here.