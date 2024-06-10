Celebrating our 2024 Learn 2 Lead Graduates

This past Saturday marked a significant milestone for the Learn 2 Lead program, with fourteen young women graduating from the 2024 program. Hailing from various regions across the state, participants, showcased their acquired leadership skills by presenting their Action Learning Projects to their peers.

The Learn 2 Lead program, aimed at young women aged 14-18, is designed to equip participants with the confidence and skills needed to lead change within their local tennis communities. Over the course of the program, these remarkable young leaders engaged in various activities and workshops, all geared towards fostering their leadership potential.

Congratulations to our 2024 Learn 2 Lead graduates:

Georgina Carbery - Callide Valley Tennis Association

Talia Cook - Western Suburbs Tennis Club

Gretel Davis - Matchpoint Tennis Australia

Gratia Gorst - Beenleigh Tennis Centre

Summer Hunter - Bundaberg Tennis Association

Ella Hutchison - Redland Bay Tennis Club

Rhayne Macabaya - Bundaberg Tennis Association

Antonia Mangila - Matchpoint Tennis Australia

Claire Schuller - Redland Bay Tennis Club

Stephanie Tang

Sanapu Tepa - Club Coops

Megan Tomley - Redlynch Valley Tennis Club

Natalie Wolff - Cairns International Tennis Centre

Katija Wregg - Kalynda Chase Tennis Centre

Queensland Women and Girls Lead, Toni Cooke, shared her thoughts on the program's impact, "The Learn 2 Lead program is a vital initiative that empowers young women to step up as leaders in their communities. Seeing these girls present their projects with such confidence and passion reaffirms the importance of nurturing female leadership in tennis. Their journey doesn't end here; it's just the beginning of their impact on our sport and their local communities."

As we celebrate the achievements of our 2024 graduates, we look forward to continuing the Learn 2 Lead program, nurturing the next generation of female leaders in tennis. These young women have demonstrated incredible potential, and we are excited to see how they will influence positive change in their communities.

For more information about the Learn 2 Lead program and how to get involved, click here or contact Toni Cooke, Women and Girls Lead at toni.cooke@tennis.com.au.

This program is supported by an Australian Sports Commission federal government grant.