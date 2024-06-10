Celebrating our 2024 Learn 2 Lead Graduates

This past Saturday marked a significant milestone for the Learn 2 Lead program, with fourteen young women graduating from the 2024 program. Hailing from various regions across the state, participants, showcased their acquired leadership skills by presenting their Action Learning Projects to their peers.
The Learn 2 Lead program, aimed at young women aged 14-18, is designed to equip participants with the confidence and skills needed to lead change within their local tennis communities. Over the course of the program, these remarkable young leaders engaged in various activities and workshops, all geared towards fostering their leadership potential.
Congratulations to our 2024 Learn 2 Lead graduates:
Georgina Carbery - Callide Valley Tennis Association
Talia Cook - Western Suburbs Tennis Club
Gretel Davis - Matchpoint Tennis Australia
Gratia Gorst - Beenleigh Tennis Centre
Summer Hunter - Bundaberg Tennis Association
Ella Hutchison - Redland Bay Tennis Club
Rhayne Macabaya - Bundaberg Tennis Association
Antonia Mangila - Matchpoint Tennis Australia
Claire Schuller - Redland Bay Tennis Club
Stephanie Tang
Sanapu Tepa - Club Coops
Megan Tomley - Redlynch Valley Tennis Club
Natalie Wolff - Cairns International Tennis Centre
Katija Wregg - Kalynda Chase Tennis Centre
Queensland Women and Girls Lead, Toni Cooke, shared her thoughts on the program's impact, "The Learn 2 Lead program is a vital initiative that empowers young women to step up as leaders in their communities. Seeing these girls present their projects with such confidence and passion reaffirms the importance of nurturing female leadership in tennis. Their journey doesn't end here; it's just the beginning of their impact on our sport and their local communities."
As we celebrate the achievements of our 2024 graduates, we look forward to continuing the Learn 2 Lead program, nurturing the next generation of female leaders in tennis. These young women have demonstrated incredible potential, and we are excited to see how they will influence positive change in their communities.
For more information about the Learn 2 Lead program and how to get involved, click here or contact Toni Cooke, Women and Girls Lead at toni.cooke@tennis.com.au.
This program is supported by an Australian Sports Commission federal government grant.