Celebrating International Women's Day and Queensland Women's Week 2024

Today, on International Women's Day, Tennis Queensland is proud to celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in the tennis community. Throughout Queensland Women's Week and leading up to this important day, we have been highlighting the stories of inspiring females from across the state.

Tennis Queensland demonstrates a commitment to women and girls in tennis that extends far beyond this week and showcases a passion for creating supportive environments all year round. To achieve this objective, a comprehensive gender equity plan was developed, serving as a guiding framework for initiatives in this space. Women and Girls Camps, the #Nolimits Girls Squad, Learn2Lead programs, Coach Connect and the Women Leaders in Tennis program all collectively strive to provide women and girls with the essential skills and opportunities for success both on and off the court.

The significance of International Women's Day showcases the importance of these initiatives because they create inclusive spaces where everyone, regardless of gender, ability, or background can grow.

Women & Girls Lead of Tennis Queensland Toni Cooke said, "We are dedicated to making tennis not just equitable but truly inclusive. Every woman, every girl, and all our male allies play a crucial role in this journey."

"Today provides a great opportunity to have those conversations and embrace the wonderful women in our sport."

Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel added, "Our goal is to ensure that every girl and woman feels a genuine sense of belonging in the tennis community."

"We are also incredibly excited to welcome some of the world's top women's players from Australia and Mexico to Brisbane for the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier 12-13 April. Events like these play an important role in inspiring Queensland women and girls to pick up a racquet and pursue their dreams. We would love to see Queenslanders come out and support our Aussie women!"

Together we can work towards creating a more inclusive, empowered, and vibrant tennis community for all. Be sure to check out the Women and Girls Calendar to explore more events and opportunities coming up this year.

