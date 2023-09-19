School Courts to State Championships

Throughout the year players from secondary schools across the state have come together to compete in the 2023 Tennis Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis Competition (QSSTT). This competition provides an important pathway for secondary school participants to engage in competitive tennis.

The QSSTT Competition is a state-wide initiative offering a unique opportunity for all Queensland Secondary Schools to participate in competitive tennis at a regional level, ultimately leading to a State Final annually. With a staggering participation of 111 teams and over 700 students, this competition is more than just a sporting event; it's a platform for young talents to grow.

Kicking off in April, secondary schools submitted teams from regions across Queensland to battle it out in 7-9 school years and Open age categories. Each region hosted its own set of regional matches which saw the winners of these areas progress to the State Finals.

The State Finals held in June and July saw fierce competition. The Open division held in Rockhampton, saw Brisbane Boys College rise to the occasion, winning the Open Boys title. On the girls' side, Sunshine Coast Grammar School took out the top spot, showcasing some remarkable tennis.

The 7-9 school years category held at the Queensland Tennis Centre, saw Brisbane Grammar School claim the Boys Champion title. Meanwhile, Corinda State High School demonstrated its tenacity by being crowned the Girl's Champion. For many young athletes, this competition served as their first taste of competitive tennis and allowed students to represent their schools proudly.

For the champions of the Open QSSTT Competition, their journey doesn't stop at the state level. They have the opportunity to represent Queensland at the 2023 Gallipoli Youth Cup - National Schools Championships. This presents a pivotal moment in their tennis journey, offering them a platform to showcase their talents on a national stage.

The Gallipoli Youth Cup will be hosted at the University of Queensland this November 25th to 29th 2023.

The QSSTT Competition ensures that the pathway for school children in tennis remains strong, engaging more future tennis players to follow.

Want to participate next year? Click here for the 2024 Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis Competition Calendar. To learn more about the Queensland Secondary Schools Team Tennis Competition and it's pathway click here.