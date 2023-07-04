Queensland National Indigenous Tennis Carnival Team Announced

27 First Nations tennis stars are set to represent Queensland at the upcoming National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC) in Darwin next month from 10-13 August. The annual carnival is the pinnacle event in the calendar for First Nations youth and sees hundreds of players come together from across the country to participate in a festival of tennis and celebration of culture.

Regional lead-in events have taken place across Queensland ahead of the carnival, providing more opportunities for First Nations youth to play and engage with tennis.

From these lead-in events, a handful of participants gained selection in the Queensland team, in addition to performance players selected on their current ratings.

Players have the opportunity to compete across three event pathways, with cumulative results from the carnival determining which state will be crowned the 2023 Ash Barty Cup Champions!

Last year's event saw the likes of Evonne Goolagong-Cawley attend to mentor participants across the carnival, with the former World No.1 sharing valuable knowledge from her journey as a tennis player and First Nations person.

Tennis Australia First Nations Lead Kyah Jones says, "The National Indigenous Tennis Carnival is an incredible celebration, bringing together hundreds of young First Nations people from across the country to participate in a festival of tennis and First Nations culture."

"I'm so proud of how we've been able to bring tennis to each state and territory and combine the on-court competition with a range of culturally immersive experiences to so many young First Nations people across Australia.

"It's so rewarding to see Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth trying tennis for the first time ... I love seeing those big smiles - the enthusiasm is infectious, and we hope that through these events we can help discover the next Evonne Goolagong or Ash Barty."

QUEENSLAND TEAM

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL SHOWDOWN (14&U) Casey Bounghi Cairns Far North Region Jesse Howard Ipswich Metro Sophia Kawane Cairns Far North Region

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL SHOWDOWN (18&U) Lawrence Dufficy North Stradbroke Metro Rhylee Jackson Brisbane Metro Giselle Kawane Cairns Far North Region Amali Zillman Gold Coast Gold Coast Region

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL FUTURE STARS William Beck Mossman Far North Region Olivia Forde Chinchilla South Region Shaylee Haynes Cairns Far North Region Drew Hinch St George South Region Bella Merrick-Reilly Tara South Region Tora-lyn Namok Cairns Far North Region Ashleigh Rookwood Cairns Far North Region Geoffrey Rynne Cunnamulla South Region Goothala Rynne Cunnamulla South Region Kelsey Weribone St George South Region Phillip Yock Cunnamulla South Region

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL HOT SHOTS Marcella Banu Mt Garnett Far North Region Jamaya Bond Yarrabah Far North Region Sedeequa Clevin Toowoomba South Region Peter Davidson Yarrabah Far North Region Dwayne Cannon Mareeba Far North Region Keeanah Saunders St George South Region Jakobee Saunders St George South Region Tia Singleton Yarrabah Far North Region Taliana Yeatman Yarrabah Far North Region

TEAM MANAGERS

Rebecca Herbert

Cody Meagher

FIRST NATIONS LEADERS

Shari Woodbridge

Geoff Rynne

Keiryn Lenoy

Keiren Gibbs