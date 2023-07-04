Queensland National Indigenous Tennis Carnival Team Announced

Tuesday 04 July 2023
27 First Nations tennis stars are set to represent Queensland at the upcoming National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC) in Darwin next month from 10-13 August. The annual carnival is the pinnacle event in the calendar for First Nations youth and sees hundreds of players come together from across the country to participate in a festival of tennis and celebration of culture.

Regional lead-in events have taken place across Queensland ahead of the carnival, providing more opportunities for First Nations youth to play and engage with tennis.

From these lead-in events, a handful of participants gained selection in the Queensland team, in addition to performance players selected on their current ratings.

Players have the opportunity to compete across three event pathways, with cumulative results from the carnival determining which state will be crowned the 2023 Ash Barty Cup Champions!

Last year's event saw the likes of Evonne Goolagong-Cawley attend to mentor participants across the carnival, with the former World No.1 sharing valuable knowledge from her journey as a tennis player and First Nations person.

Tennis Australia First Nations Lead Kyah Jones says, "The National Indigenous Tennis Carnival is an incredible celebration, bringing together hundreds of young First Nations people from across the country to participate in a festival of tennis and First Nations culture."

"I'm so proud of how we've been able to bring tennis to each state and territory and combine the on-court competition with a range of culturally immersive experiences to so many young First Nations people across Australia.

"It's so rewarding to see Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth trying tennis for the first time ... I love seeing those big smiles - the enthusiasm is infectious, and we hope that through these events we can help discover the next Evonne Goolagong or Ash Barty."

QUEENSLAND TEAM

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL SHOWDOWN (14&U)
Casey BounghiCairnsFar North Region
Jesse HowardIpswichMetro
Sophia KawaneCairnsFar North Region

 

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL SHOWDOWN (18&U)
Lawrence DufficyNorth StradbrokeMetro
Rhylee JacksonBrisbaneMetro
Giselle KawaneCairnsFar North Region
Amali ZillmanGold CoastGold Coast Region

 

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL FUTURE STARS
William BeckMossmanFar North Region
Olivia FordeChinchillaSouth Region
Shaylee HaynesCairnsFar North Region
Drew HinchSt GeorgeSouth Region
Bella Merrick-ReillyTaraSouth Region
Tora-lyn NamokCairnsFar North Region
Ashleigh RookwoodCairnsFar North Region
Geoffrey RynneCunnamullaSouth Region
Goothala RynneCunnamullaSouth Region
Kelsey WeriboneSt GeorgeSouth Region
Phillip YockCunnamullaSouth Region

 

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TENNIS CARNIVAL HOT SHOTS
Marcella BanuMt GarnettFar North Region
Jamaya BondYarrabahFar North Region
Sedeequa ClevinToowoombaSouth Region
Peter DavidsonYarrabahFar North Region
Dwayne CannonMareebaFar North Region
Keeanah SaundersSt GeorgeSouth Region
Jakobee SaundersSt GeorgeSouth Region
Tia SingletonYarrabahFar North Region
Taliana YeatmanYarrabahFar North Region

TEAM MANAGERS

Rebecca Herbert
Cody Meagher

FIRST NATIONS LEADERS
Shari Woodbridge
Geoff Rynne
Keiryn Lenoy
Keiren Gibbs

 

 

 

 

 