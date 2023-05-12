Queensland prepares for upcoming National Indigenous Tennis Carnival with local lead-in events

First Nations tennis players have been aiming to follow in the footsteps of proud Indigenous tennis ambassadors Ash Barty and Evonne Goolagong-Cawley leading into the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC), with Queenslanders offered the opportunity to partake in lead-in events across the state.

In Queensland, the annual Western Rivers Cup Tennis Carnival kicked off the first NITC lead-in event in April and was held in Toowoomba on Jagera, Giabal, and Jarowair land. The event saw 20 First Nations youth from across the South West and Darling Downs region participate in traditional Indigenous games, coaching sessions and lots of tennis matches. With support from the Australian Tennis Foundation and South West Indigenous Network, it was a successful and fun day for all participants.

The final Queensland lead-in event will take place this weekend, with the Cairns Indigenous Tennis Carnival getting underway at the Cairns International Tennis Centre on Gimuy Walaburra Yidinji and Yirrangangi Country on Saturday.

The Carnival offers Indigenous youth the opportunity to experience tennis, giving participants the chance to come and try the sport for the first time or further their skills while learning about and celebrating First Nations culture.

Carnival facilitator Keiryn Lenoy says, "The carnival really is about giving kids a go to try different sports in the region as well as using sport as a vehicle to drive better health and wellbeing outcomes for kids."

"For First Nations people, these gatherings are also about continuing culture and really are a corroboree for our mob with sport bringing us together."

CEO of Tennis Queensland, Anthony White says, "The Cairns Indigenous Tennis Carnival is an amazing opportunity for kids to be introduced to tennis and develop new skills. Along with the Western Rivers Cup, these events provide wonderful tennis opportunities and establish unique player pathways for First Nation kids in Queensland."

"There is also an exciting opportunity for the more advanced participants to continue their journey and represent Queensland at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin this August."

The Cairns Indigenous Tennis Carnival is a free community event for local First Nations kids that will start at 10am on Saturday 13 May 2023, children aged 10-16 who identify as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander are welcome to attend!

Interested in learning more about the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival? Click here.