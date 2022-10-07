65 FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2022 QUEENSLAND TENNIS AWARDS

Former World No.1 Ash Barty leads a record number of finalists for the 2022 Queensland Tennis Awards, recognising the outstanding contributions of the Queensland tennis community.
The finalists are contesting 20 award categories, with the winners of eligible awards to be nominated for the 2022 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards - the highest honour in Australian Tennis.
Tennis Queensland CEO Anthony White said, "The Queensland Tennis Awards provide a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate all levels of the game, from high-performance players competing on the world stage, through to grassroots clubs, volunteers, coaches, teachers and outstanding events."
"We received many quality nominations this year and are incredibly proud of what our community has achieved."
"While we look forward to recognising the achievements of our finalists at the upcoming awards night, we would also like to acknowledge everyone in our sport for their on-going commitment to growing the game. Our sport simply does not exist without the hard work and passion of the Queensland tennis community."
Winners will be announced on Wednesday 26 October at the Queensland Tennis Awards held at Parliament House.
2022 FINALISTS
Ashley Cooper Medal - Athlete of the Year
Ash Barty
Ajla Tomljanović
Archie Graham
Jason Kubler
John Millman
Wendy Turnbull - Female Junior Athlete of the Year
Lily Taylor
Tahlia Kokkinis
Emerson Jones
Wendy Turnbull - Male Junior Athlete of the Year
Alec Braund
Thomas Gadecki
Hayden Jones
Eddie Machin - Junior Regional Athlete of the Year
Rohan Hazratwala
Lachlan Vickery
Samantha Mills
Most Outstanding Junior Athlete with a Disability
Luke Barker
Ben Wenzel
Hunter Thompson
Most Outstanding Open Athlete with a Disability
Mitchell James
Archie Graham
Timothy Gould
Most Outstanding Club - Rural
Roma and District Tennis Club
Port Douglas Tennis Club
Home Hill Tennis Association
Most Outstanding Club - Regional
Hervey Bay Tennis Association
Miami Tennis Club
Beenleigh Tennis Centre
Most Outstanding Club - Metro
Redcliffe Tennis Association
Redland Bay Tennis Club
Sunshine Tennis
Coaching Excellence - Club
Greg Smith
Helan Ambrey
Chris Novic
Coaching Excellence - Development
Sam Bradshaw
Nathan Eshmade
Clint Fyfe
Coaching Excellence - Performance
Jesse Catterall
Mitch Walden
Harry Lee
Most Outstanding School - Excellence
Kelvin Grove State College
Sheldon College
Sunshine Coast Grammar School
Most Outstanding School - Participation
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Biloela
Sheldon College
Sunshine Coast Grammar School
Most Outstanding Teacher
Sandra Ferrier
Margaret Lyons
Margaret-Mary Opstelten
Regional Shield
Sunshine Coast Regional Assembly
Gold Coast Regional Assembly
Metro Regional Assembly
Excellence in Officiating
Phil Waight
Stephen Cardiff
Eric Pretty
Volunteer Achievement Award
Tom Horn
Tony Brown
Kate Caswell
Venetia Bean
Diane Fawcett
Scott Jilbert
Beryl Natoli
Kim Olsson
Fred Daniels
Most Outstanding Event
2022 Head QLD State Age Junior Series
2022 Opal Advice 89th Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup
2022 10-12yrs Queensland Tennis State Championships
