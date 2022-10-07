65 FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2022 QUEENSLAND TENNIS AWARDS

Former World No.1 Ash Barty leads a record number of finalists for the 2022 Queensland Tennis Awards, recognising the outstanding contributions of the Queensland tennis community.

The finalists are contesting 20 award categories, with the winners of eligible awards to be nominated for the 2022 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards - the highest honour in Australian Tennis.

Tennis Queensland CEO Anthony White said, "The Queensland Tennis Awards provide a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate all levels of the game, from high-performance players competing on the world stage, through to grassroots clubs, volunteers, coaches, teachers and outstanding events."

"We received many quality nominations this year and are incredibly proud of what our community has achieved."

"While we look forward to recognising the achievements of our finalists at the upcoming awards night, we would also like to acknowledge everyone in our sport for their on-going commitment to growing the game. Our sport simply does not exist without the hard work and passion of the Queensland tennis community."

Winners will be announced on Wednesday 26 October at the Queensland Tennis Awards held at Parliament House.

2022 FINALISTS

Ashley Cooper Medal - Athlete of the Year

Ash Barty

Ajla Tomljanović

Archie Graham

Jason Kubler

John Millman

Wendy Turnbull - Female Junior Athlete of the Year

Lily Taylor

Tahlia Kokkinis

Emerson Jones

Wendy Turnbull - Male Junior Athlete of the Year

Alec Braund

Thomas Gadecki

Hayden Jones

Eddie Machin - Junior Regional Athlete of the Year

Rohan Hazratwala

Lachlan Vickery

Samantha Mills

Most Outstanding Junior Athlete with a Disability

Luke Barker

Ben Wenzel

Hunter Thompson

Most Outstanding Open Athlete with a Disability

Mitchell James

Archie Graham

Timothy Gould

Most Outstanding Club - Rural

Roma and District Tennis Club

Port Douglas Tennis Club

Home Hill Tennis Association

Most Outstanding Club - Regional

Hervey Bay Tennis Association

Miami Tennis Club

Beenleigh Tennis Centre

Most Outstanding Club - Metro

Redcliffe Tennis Association

Redland Bay Tennis Club

Sunshine Tennis

Coaching Excellence - Club

Greg Smith

Helan Ambrey

Chris Novic

Coaching Excellence - Development

Sam Bradshaw

Nathan Eshmade

Clint Fyfe

Coaching Excellence - Performance

Jesse Catterall

Mitch Walden

Harry Lee

Most Outstanding School - Excellence

Kelvin Grove State College

Sheldon College

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Most Outstanding School - Participation

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Biloela

Sheldon College

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Most Outstanding Teacher

Sandra Ferrier

Margaret Lyons

Margaret-Mary Opstelten

Regional Shield

Sunshine Coast Regional Assembly

Gold Coast Regional Assembly

Metro Regional Assembly

Excellence in Officiating

Phil Waight

Stephen Cardiff

Eric Pretty

Volunteer Achievement Award

Tom Horn

Tony Brown

Kate Caswell

Venetia Bean

Diane Fawcett

Scott Jilbert

Beryl Natoli

Kim Olsson

Fred Daniels

Most Outstanding Event

2022 Head QLD State Age Junior Series

2022 Opal Advice 89th Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup

2022 10-12yrs Queensland Tennis State Championships

