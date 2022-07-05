Over the weekend 41 players from across the country travelled from far and wide to compete at the 2022 QLD People With Intellectual Impairments (PWII) & Deaf Hard Of Hearing (DHoH) Open at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane.
The tournament attracted some of Australia's top players both new and experienced, including Hugh Ennor, a three time National Champion and former Global Games Gold medallist. In addition to Australian representatives Archie Graham, Tim Gould, Breanna Tunny, Mitchell James, Damian Phillips and Luke Barker who have recently been named in the Australian Team competing at the 2022 Virtus European Summer Games in Krakow, Poland later this month.
Tournament Director Jennifer Johnston says, "Despite what was a rainy weekend, the playing group persevered and managed to smash through 100 matches across the 3 day tournament."
"It was great to see so many familiar faces and we look forward to welcoming everyone back again next year."
Acting CEO of Tennis Queensland Elia Hill says, "We had a strong contingent of Queensland players contesting the Queensland PWII & DHoH Open this year, with many of our local talent taking out 8 of the 9 divisions."
"These results are a testament to the hard work that our players, their coaches and families are putting in."
Congratulations to all involved in this year's event!
2022 QLD PWII & DHoH RESULTS
Men's Singles II-1
WINNER - Archie William Graham [1] - QLD
RUNNERS UP - Mitchell James [2] - QLD
Men's Singles II-2
WINNER - Timothy Alfred Gould [1] - QLD
RUNNERS UP - Timothy Paul Walsh [2]
Men's Singles II-3
WINNER - Hunter Thompson [2] - QLD
RUNNERS UP - Simon Ma [1]
Women's Singles II-1
WINNER - Breanna Tunny [1] - QLD
RUNNERS UP - Emma Mangan - QLD
Women's Singles II-3
WINNER - Chloe Joy Dunn [2] - QLD
RUNNERS UP - Amy Potts [1] - QLD
18u PWII Girls Singles
WINNER - Amy Potts [1] - QLD
RUNNERS UP - Chloe Joy Dunn [2] - QLD
Deaf/Hard of Hearing Open Singles
WINNER - John Lui [1]
RUNNERS UP - Justin Anthony Smith
18u PWII Boys Singles
WINNER - Hunter Thompson [2] - QLD
RUNNERS UP - Simon Ma [1]
Women's Doubles II-3
WINNERS - Iridian Cant/Amy Potts (QLD)
RUNNERS UP - Lillie Eadie (QLD)/Chloe Joy Dunn (QLD)
