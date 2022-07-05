Over the weekend 41 players from across the country travelled from far and wide to compete at the 2022 QLD People With Intellectual Impairments (PWII) & Deaf Hard Of Hearing (DHoH) Open at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane.

The tournament attracted some of Australia's top players both new and experienced, including Hugh Ennor, a three time National Champion and former Global Games Gold medallist. In addition to Australian representatives Archie Graham, Tim Gould, Breanna Tunny, Mitchell James, Damian Phillips and Luke Barker who have recently been named in the Australian Team competing at the 2022 Virtus European Summer Games in Krakow, Poland later this month.

Tournament Director Jennifer Johnston says, "Despite what was a rainy weekend, the playing group persevered and managed to smash through 100 matches across the 3 day tournament."

"It was great to see so many familiar faces and we look forward to welcoming everyone back again next year."

Acting CEO of Tennis Queensland Elia Hill says, "We had a strong contingent of Queensland players contesting the Queensland PWII & DHoH Open this year, with many of our local talent taking out 8 of the 9 divisions."

"These results are a testament to the hard work that our players, their coaches and families are putting in."

Congratulations to all involved in this year's event!

2022 QLD PWII & DHoH RESULTS

Men's Singles II-1

WINNER - Archie William Graham [1] - QLD

RUNNERS UP - Mitchell James [2] - QLD



Men's Singles II-2

WINNER - Timothy Alfred Gould [1] - QLD

RUNNERS UP - Timothy Paul Walsh [2]



Men's Singles II-3

WINNER - Hunter Thompson [2] - QLD

RUNNERS UP - Simon Ma [1]



Women's Singles II-1

WINNER - Breanna Tunny [1] - QLD

RUNNERS UP - Emma Mangan - QLD



Women's Singles II-3

WINNER - Chloe Joy Dunn [2] - QLD

RUNNERS UP - Amy Potts [1] - QLD

18u PWII Girls Singles

WINNER - Amy Potts [1] - QLD

RUNNERS UP - Chloe Joy Dunn [2] - QLD



Deaf/Hard of Hearing Open Singles

WINNER - John Lui [1]

RUNNERS UP - Justin Anthony Smith



18u PWII Boys Singles

WINNER - Hunter Thompson [2] - QLD

RUNNERS UP - Simon Ma [1]



Women's Doubles II-3

WINNERS - Iridian Cant/Amy Potts (QLD)

RUNNERS UP - Lillie Eadie (QLD)/Chloe Joy Dunn (QLD)

