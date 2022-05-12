Success for Queenslanders at 2022 NSW PWII DHOH OPEN

Earlier this month, 8 Queenslanders travelled down to Sydney to complete in the 2022 NSW People With Intellectual Impairment (PWII) & Deaf Hard Of Hearing (DHOH) Open. Our players battled a weekend of rain delays, scheduling changes and tough competition. Despite these challenges, our Queenslanders had some great results! Congratulations to all involved!

RESULTS

Chloe Dunn - Winner II 18/u Junior Girls

Declan Hobley - Finalist II 18/u Junior Boys & Finalist II-1 Open Mens Doubles w. Mitchell James

Mitchell James - Finalist II-1 Open Mens Singles and Doubles w Declan Hobley

Luke Barker - Winner II-1 Open Mens Doubles w. Damian Phillips

Breanna Tunny - Finalist II-1 Open Womens Singles, Winner Open Womens Doubles w. Carla Lenarduzzi

Tim Gould - Winner II-2 Open Mens Singles

Jesse Howard - Third II-3 Open Singles

Rhylee Jackson - Finalist DHOH Open Mens Singles

For further information regarding the PWII performance and talent pathway, CLICK HERE.

Join the Inclusive Tennis in Queensland Facebook Group HERE.