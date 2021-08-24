Call for board nominations - Tennis Queensland

Elections will be held for the following board positions at the upcoming Tennis Queensland Annual General Meeting, to be held on Saturday 30 October 2021:



Two (2) Elected Director positions (three-year term)

One (1) President position (one-year term)*

One (1) Appointed Director position (three-year term)

One (1) Appointed Director position (three-year term)

With Ash Barty sitting firmly at the top of the game globally, there is a unique opportunity for Queensland to keep growing the momentous level of interest in our game.

The TQ Board of Directors oversee the strategy, with a keen interest in progressing the priorities within it.

As well as overseeing the implementation of our strategy, Directors will ensure the sound governance of the organisation and play a significant role supporting staff, volunteers and stakeholders as new opportunities and challenges arise; working together to connect more people to our sport in meaningful ways.

This is a terrific opportunity for strong leaders who exhibit Tennis' values of imagination, excellence, collaboration and humility.

Please view the eligibility and skills we require for nomination here.

Download the application form here.

All applications must be received by 5pm Friday 10 September 2021 by either email, post or hand delivered, and be address to the Tennis Queensland Returning Officer (Chief Executive Officer). Email tennisqueenslandinfo@tennis.com.au

Postal 190 King Arthur Tce, Tennyson, Queensland 4105

Hand Delivered Queensland Tennis Centre Reception, 190 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson, Queensland

*Nominations for the position of President are being called for, however it is important to note that an amendment to the TQ Constitution has been proposed and will be voted on at a Special General Meeting immediately preceding the Annual General Meeting.