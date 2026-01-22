Applications must be submitted within two weeks of the disaster event.

To make sure you understand the eligibility criteria and what support may be available, please review the Emergency Disaster Relief Fund guidelines (PDF) and Emergency Disaster Relief Fund terms and conditions (PDF) before submitting your application.

Once you’re ready, complete the process online via the Emergency Disaster Relief Fund application form.

For more details on how Tennis is raising funds for people affected by Australia’s natural disasters, including bushfires, visit Rally as One program.