Emergency Disaster Relief Fund
Support for Tennis Queensland affiliates recovering from natural disasters — covering urgent clean-up costs, equipment replacement and minor infrastructure repairs.
Support for clubs recovering from disaster
Floods, storms and other natural disasters can cause serious disruption to tennis clubs – damaging infrastructure, halting operations and placing pressure on volunteers and communities. The Emergency Disaster Relief Fund was created to help Tennis Queensland affiliates recover from significant infrastructure damage and resume activities safely.
This fund offers practical, fast-response support. It’s not a substitute for insurance or long-term funding, but it can help clubs manage urgent recovery needs when other options fall short.
Who can apply
To be eligible, your club or association must:
- be a current Tennis Queensland affiliate
- have experienced significant damage to club-operated infrastructure due to a declared natural disaster
- hold legal or documented tenure over the affected infrastructure (e.g. ownership, lease, or license agreement).
Non-facility-based associations may also be eligible.
What the fund can help with
Funding may assist with:
- replacement of damaged equipment directly related to resuming activities (e.g. office, canteen, tennis-related)
- payment for clean-up services, equipment hire and tools
- reimbursement for eligible purchases made after the disaster
- repairs or replacements below your insurance excess (if not otherwise covered).
Please note: This fund does not cover superficial damage, general maintenance, or costs already recovered through insurance or other sources.
How to apply
Applications must be submitted within two weeks of the disaster event.
To make sure you understand the eligibility criteria and what support may be available, please review the Emergency Disaster Relief Fund guidelines (PDF) and Emergency Disaster Relief Fund terms and conditions (PDF) before submitting your application.
Once you’re ready, complete the process online via the Emergency Disaster Relief Fund application form.
For more details on how Tennis is raising funds for people affected by Australia’s natural disasters, including bushfires, visit Rally as One program.
Frequently asked questions
Start with something manageable. If you're a club volunteer or committee member, look at local council grants or the Community Gambling Benefit Fund – they’re straightforward and often support small upgrades. If you're unsure how to write an application, your Tennis Development Officer can help shape your project and guide you through the process.
Yes, but it depends on the funding rules. For example, you might use a local council grant for planning and apply for the National Court Rebate Scheme for construction. Just make sure each grant allows co-funding – check the Emergency Disaster Relief Fund guidelines or ask your Development Officer before applying.
If you are unsure about the criteria or if you have any questions, contact us – we’ll help you assess your options and where possible, we may suggest alternatives.