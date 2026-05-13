Tennis Queensland × TAFE Queensland — Sports Diploma Hub, Cohort 2 Now Open

For the second year, Tennis Queensland and TAFE Queensland have joined forces to give students a genuine head start in sport, with applications for Cohort 2 now open.

This partnership is about more than earning a qualification. It’s about creating a clear pathway into the sports industry – one that combines nationally recognised study with hands-on experience inside one of Queensland’s leading sporting organisations.

Students enrolled in the Sports Diploma Hub won’t just study sport in a classroom setting. They’ll work directly alongside the Tennis Queensland team, gaining firsthand experience across event delivery, operations, logistics, stakeholder engagement and the day-to-day delivery of a major sporting body.

Designed to bridge the gap between study and industry, the program includes 70 hours of work integrated learning with Tennis Queensland, giving students the opportunity to build confidence, practical knowledge and professional connections in a real-world environment.

Throughout the program, students will also explore the Queensland Tennis Centre, gaining gain behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest events on the tennis calendar, including the Brisbane International.

By the time students graduate, they won’t just leave with a diploma. They’ll leave with real experience, industry exposure, valuable networks and a stronger understanding of what it takes to work in sport.

Program Details

Intake 2 begins 13 July 2026 and runs for 12 months

70 hours of work integrated learning with Tennis Queensland

Field trips to the Queensland Tennis Centre

Access to major events including the Brisbane International

Two nationally recognised diploma pathways available

Choose Your Pathway

Students can apply for one of two qualifications Diploma of Sport (SIS50321) or Diploma of Event Management (SIT50322) delivered by TAFE Queensland:

Applications are open now, with Intake 2 commencing on 13 July 2026. Spots are limited, so prospective students are encouraged to apply early.