Brisbane serves up back-to-back professional tennis events

The ATP75 and ITF W75 events will run from 2 to 8 February and 8 to 15 February, with players vying for valuable ranking points.

Queenslanders Emerson Jones and Adam Walton will be amongst those taking the court in the main draw, and a share in the $60,000 on offer across both events.

Australians Dane Sweeny, Talia Gibson and Taylah Preston will all feature, following Round 2 appearances at the Australian Open, along with AO Men’s Doubles finalist Marc Polmans.

Other Australians include Cruz Hewitt, Tristan Schoolkate, Alex Bolt, James McCabe, Blake Ellis, Omar Jasika, Lizette Cabrera and Elena Micic.

Draws include singles and doubles competition, with finals to be played on Sunday 8 February and Sunday 15 February.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said the tournament would provide another great opportunity to experience world-class tennis locally, following the Brisbane International last month.

“There’ll be a mix of local talent and international tennis players on show, as players aim to ascend the world rankings,” Soyer said.

“Entry to the Queensland Tennis Centre is free for all spectators over the fortnight, so we encourage you to come and check out the action.”

Australian Pro Tour Information:

The Australian Pro Tour, a collaboration between ITF men’s and women’s circuits, introduces rising tennis players to the professional arena, serving as a pathway to the WTA and ATP Tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour.

For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.