Champions Crowned at the Queensland Money Race

The Queensland Money Race series designed to spotlight local talent and elevate Queensland players through valuable prize money, ranking opportunities and competitive match play, showcased impressive matches with the finals being held at the 2026 Brisbane International.

Kaylah McPhee capped off a commanding performance by taking out the women’s Queensland Money Race title. Her victory marked a standout moment on home courts, reinforcing her status as one of Queensland’s leading players and rewarding a week of incredible and high-level tennis.

On the men’s side, Rudy Thoroughgood emerged as champion claiming another back-to-back title. The win represents a significant milestone for Thoroughgood, reflecting the consistency and competitive growth he displayed throughout the Queensland Money Race series.

The Queensland Money Race continues to play a vital role in providing meaningful competitive opportunities, bridging the gap between state-level competition and the national tournament circuit.

