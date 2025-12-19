Queensland Seasonal Swings

The series aims to increase participation and UTR levels, reward consistent performance, and support affiliates delivering high-quality tournaments.

See the swings and prizes on offer below.

Open Summer Swing

2026 9k KDV Sport Open Hardcourt Championships (Summer Swing – Leg 1) 9th-12h January.

2026 9k The Broadwater Gold Coast Open at Queens Park (Summer swing leg 2) 15nd-18th January.

2026 20k Churchie Open (Summer Swing Finals) 26th– 30th January 48 player Main draw

Summer Swing Cash Bonuses:

1st Place: $1,000

2nd Place: $500

3rd Place: $250

Awarded at the conclusion of the Final stage of the swings.

Open Autumn Swing

2026 O8k Mooloolaba Open Championships (Autumn Swing – Leg 1) 27feb-1st March.

2026 O8k Bayside Open Singles (Autumn Swing – Leg 2) 21st-23rd March

2026 O9k J250 J125 CBC Green Ashley Cooper Open Age Championships (Open & Junior Easter Swing – Final Leg) 13th-17th April Grand Slam 64 Draw knockout consolation draw.

Autumn Swing Cash Bonuses:

1st Place: $1,000

2nd Place: $500

3rd Place: $250

Awarded at the conclusion of the Final stage of the swings

Junior Summer Swing

2026 J125 CBC Green Gold Coast Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Leg 1) 10th-12th January

2026 J125 CBC Green Tennis Gear Shaw Park Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Leg 2) 16th-19th January

2026 J250 J125 CBC Green Mal Anderson Junior Championships (Junior Summer Swing – Final Leg) 20th-23rd January Grand Slam 64 Draw knockout consolation draw.

Series winners in 12s, 14s, 16s receive wildcards into QLD State Masters

Junior Autumn Swing

2026 J125 CBC Green Mooloolaba Junior Championships (Autumn Swing Leg 1) 7th-9th

2026 J125 CBC Green Elite Tennis International Junior Championships (Autumn Swing Leg 2) 10th-12th April

2026 O9k J250 J125 CBC Green Ashley Cooper Open Age Championships (Open & Junior Easter Swing – Final Leg) 16th-19th Open main draw 48 Junior Tour Grand Slam 64 Draw consolation draw.

Series winners in 12s, 14s, 16s receive wildcards into QLD State Masters

The Seasonal Swings create more money for Open players, clear points and pathways for juniors, and encourage consistent participation across a connected series of events.

For more information or enquiries, please contact

QLDCompetitivePlay@tennis.com.au .