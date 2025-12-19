Queensland Money Race Main Draw Locked In

Taking place from 7–10 January 2026, the Finals will bring together the state’s leading Open players, with the top six athletes from the Queensland Money Race leaderboard earning direct entry into the Main Draw after a year of consistent performances across Queensland.

These players have shown continuous excellence across the Queensland Money Race series, a circuit of Open tournaments designed to provide elite competitive opportunities and rewards throughout the Queensland tennis season.

The field will be finalised through a fiercely contested Qualifying Draw, where the next ranked players will battle it out for the remaining two Main Draw positions, ensuring the Finals feature the very best talent in the state.

Held alongside the Brisbane International, main draw matches will be played at the Queensland Tennis Centre, offering players the full professional tournament experience. Athletes will receive player accreditation, access to exclusive player areas, and the opportunity to compete on the same stage as the world’s top tennis stars.

Here is your 2025 Queensland Money Race Main Draw:

Women’s

Kaylah McPhee

Ruby Luc

Lilly Shepherd

Sofia Savic

Alicia Smith

Zedneiyar Meafua-Uren

Men’s

Rudy Thorogood

Christopher Kerswell

Lawson Swain

Alec Braund

Billy Haoda

Lachlan Vickery

With a $30,000 total prize pool, including $6,000 each for the Men’s and Women’s Singles champions, the 2026 Queensland Money Race Finals promise the highest stakes and most rewarding player experience in the event’s history.

Tickets on sale now.