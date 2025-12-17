Host a Club Open Day During the Summer of Tennis

As the excitement around the Summer of Tennis is underway, Tennis Queensland are encouraging clubs to capitalise on the heightened interest in tennis during the Australian Open Women’s Final on 31 January 2026 and open their doors to local communities by hosting a Club Open Day. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all that clubs have to offer while engaging with potential new members who are excited to be part of the tennis action.
Tennis Queensland will provide a range of club resources to support Club Open Day’s including a variety of marketing assets, a how-to guide and marketing templates. These resources are designed to help clubs connect with new people and grow membership.
Tennis Queensland General Manager of Tennis, Matthew Richards says, “The Club Open Days are always popular and are a chance for clubs to showcase their facilities, offerings and attract new members to our game.”
“With tennis in the spotlight, this is the perfect time to inspire more people to pick up a racquet.”
Event Ideas for Your Club Open Day
- Host a BBQ or Morning Tea: Create a welcoming environment with free food and drinks.
- Social Tennis Matches: Organise informal doubles or mixed matches for players of all skill levels to get everyone on court and having fun.
- Tennis Hot Shots ‘Come and Try’ Sessions: Introduce juniors to the game with fun and engaging Hot Shots activities tailored for younger players.
- Free Cardio Tennis Sessions: Offer dynamic, group-based fitness classes to show how tennis can be a fun way to stay fit.
- Finals Viewing Party: Set up a big screen and host a viewing party for finals matches from the Brisbane International, Australian Open, or other major tournaments. Pair this with snacks and drinks for a festive atmosphere.
- Games and Activities for Kids: Offer face painting, mini-games, or a fun obstacle course for younger attendees to keep them entertained.
- Membership Specials: Provide exclusive on the day offers for new memberships or discounts on coaching programs to encourage sign-ups.
- For more information, please reach out to the local Tennis Development Officer.