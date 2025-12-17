Host a Club Open Day During the Summer of Tennis

As the excitement around the Summer of Tennis is underway, Tennis Queensland are encouraging clubs to capitalise on the heightened interest in tennis during the Australian Open Women’s Final on 31 January 2026 and open their doors to local communities by hosting a Club Open Day. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all that clubs have to offer while engaging with potential new members who are excited to be part of the tennis action.

Tennis Queensland will provide a range of club resources to support Club Open Day’s including a variety of marketing assets, a how-to guide and marketing templates. These resources are designed to help clubs connect with new people and grow membership.

Tennis Queensland General Manager of Tennis, Matthew Richards says, “The Club Open Days are always popular and are a chance for clubs to showcase their facilities, offerings and attract new members to our game.”

“With tennis in the spotlight, this is the perfect time to inspire more people to pick up a racquet.”

Event Ideas for Your Club Open Day