Tennis Queensland Board of Directors Appointment

Lifelong tennis enthusiast Robert Smeets joins the Board for a three-year term extending until 2028. Mr Smeets, a skilled professional in management consulting, brings more than 30 years of experience in tennis, including playing, coaching, and managing tennis centres. His background across both tennis and business makes him a valuable addition to the Board.

Paul Horn was also re-elected at the AGM, continuing his significant contribution to Tennis Queensland. Paul will now serve as Deputy Chairperson, with Jane Prentice re-elected, by the Board, as Chairperson following a successful year in the role.

Outgoing Director Wayne Brumm completed his term on the Board.

Tennis Queensland Chairperson Jane Prentice acknowledged Mr Brumm’s service to the organisation. “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank outgoing Director Wayne Brumm, whose extensive industry experience and strong advocacy for affiliated clubs have been invaluable. We wish him well for the future”, Ms Prentice said.

“I’d also like to extend a warm welcome to our new Director, Robert Smeets, and thank all Board members for volunteering and dedicating their time to growing tennis in Queensland.”

The Directors of Tennis Queensland are now considering the Board’s future needs, including the current Board-appointed vacancy.

As always, the Tennis Queensland Board remains committed to supporting staff, volunteers and stakeholders to ensure more people are playing tennis more often.