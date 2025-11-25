Queenslanders Nominated for 2025 Newcombe Medal

Queenslanders Adam Walton, Kimberly Birrell and Priscilla Hon have been nominated for the 2025 Newcombe Medal, awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding player and ambassador for the sport.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John Newcombe will present the award named in his honour at the 15th annual Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards held at Palladium Crown in Melbourne on Monday 8 December.

“This year’s Newcombe Medal nominees represent the very best of Australian tennis – athletes who have not only achieved incredible results on the world stage, but who also embody the values of perseverance, sportsmanship and national pride,” Newcombe said.

“From Grand Slam breakthroughs to career-best rankings and unforgettable performances, 2025 has been a landmark year for Australian tennis. These players have inspired fans across the country and around the world.

“We’re proud to celebrate their achievements at the Newcombe Medal, a night that honours not just success on the court, but the spirit and character that define our sport.”

Queensland is also proud of its remarkable rising stars and world-class coaches announced as finalists for the 2025 Newcombe Medal Australian Tennis Awards.

The Australian Tennis Awards highlight the extraordinary efforts in both participation and performance across Australia, and the essential role local communities play in making tennis accessible to all.

The 2025 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards finalists from Queensland:

Newcombe Medal Nominees:

Adam Walton

Kimberly Birrell

Priscilla Hon

Junior Athlete of the Year – Female

Emerson Jones (QLD)

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability, presented by ANZ

Hunter Thompson (Qld)

Coaching Excellence – Performance, presented by Culture Amp