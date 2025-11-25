2025 Winners Announced at the Queensland Tennis Awards

Queensland’s tennis community recently gathered for the 2025 Queensland Tennis Awards presented by Higgins, celebrating the achievements of athletes, coaches, clubs, volunteers, and supporters who continue to elevate the sport across the state. Hosted in the Grand Room at the W Brisbane, the evening provided the perfect backdrop to recognise excellence across 17 award categories.

Tennis icons Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge returned once again as the evening’s MCs, bringing their charm and tennis expertise to guide the audience through the night’s formalities. The evening unfolded with a sit-down dinner, encouraging attendees to mingle, share stories, and celebrate the accomplishments that shape Queensland tennis.

A highlight of the night was a live Q&A with former world No.1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Ash Barty, who shared stories from her career, her life beyond the tour, and her passion for inspiring the next generation. Her thoughtful reflections resonated deeply with the room, offering a rare glimpse into the mindset of one of Australia’s most admired athletes.

In addition to recognising the successes of Queensland’s tennis community, the evening featured a raffle, offering guests the chance to win a selection of prizes. Among the sought-after items were tickets to the 2026 Brisbane International with a behind-the-scenes tour, a signed racquet from tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, and a signed 2025 Brisbane International poster. These prizes, along with others, added an extra level of excitement to the night.

The overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees highlighted the success of the event and the importance of celebrating the people who make Queensland tennis thrive. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of the Queensland Tennis Awards and a heartfelt thank you to the event partners and sponsors for their continued support in bringing the Queensland Tennis Awards to life.

2025 Award Winners:

Most Outstanding Club – Metro:

Redland Bay Tennis Club

Most Outstanding Club – Regional/Rural:

Cairns International Tennis Centre

Geoffrey E Griffith Volunteer Achievement Award:

Gail Bates

Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the Year:

Kimberly Birrell

Anthony Richardson – Regional Female Junior Athlete of the Year:

Vanessa Fitzgerald

Eddie Machin – Regional Male Junior Athlete of the Year:

Ben Wenzel

Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the Year:

Emerson Jones

Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the Year:

Ben Wenzel

Coaching Excellence – Club:

Tim Low

Coaching Excellence – Development:

Nathan Eshmade

Coaching Excellence – Performance:

Chris Mahony

Excellence in Officiating:

Eric Pretty

Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master:

Kerryn Cyprien

Most Outstanding School:

Kelvin Grove State College

Most Outstanding Tournament:

2025 O8k J125 CBC Green Townsville Open Age – Western Suburbs (Northern Skies)

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative:

TennisGear Shaw Park Tennis Centre

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability:

Hunter Thompson

Regional Shield:

Sunshine Coast Regional Assembly