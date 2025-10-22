Queensland Schools Set for National Stage at 2025 Gallipoli Youth Cup

Queensland will be proudly represented at this year’s Gallipoli Youth Cup, with three schools earning their place among Australia’s top high school tennis teams.

Held in Traralgon, Victoria from 22–27 November, the Gallipoli Youth Cup brings together ten boys’ and ten girls’ teams from across the country to compete for the title of National High School Champions.

After strong performances at the Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis State Finals, Brisbane Boys College and Kelvin Grove State College have both secured direct qualification to the prestigious event.

Adding to Queensland’s impressive showing, Palm Beach Currumbin State High School has received a wildcard entry in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions. The dual selection highlights the depth of talent emerging from the State and the school’s growing reputation as a tennis powerhouse.

The Gallipoli Youth Cup continues to be a celebration of school pride, teamwork, and opportunity a chance for the nation’s best young players to compete, connect, and showcase their skills on a national stage. Many past participants have gone on to represent their states and even Australia, making the event a key milestone in the junior tennis pathway.

As the countdown begins to Traralgon, Queensland will be cheering on Brisbane Boys College, Kelvin Grove State College, and Palm Beach Currumbin State High School as they take on the country’s finest.

Good luck to our Queensland teams!