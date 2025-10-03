Finalists Announced for the 2025 Queensland Tennis Awards

This year’s finalists showcase the extraordinary talent, dedication, and passion that continue to define tennis in our state.

Spanning 17 award categories, the Queensland Tennis Awards shine a spotlight on the achievements of athletes, clubs, coaches, officials, volunteers, and individuals whose contributions have helped grow and strengthen the game. Winners from the Queensland Tennis Awards may also go on to be nominated for the 2025 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards which is the highest honour in Australian tennis.

Over the years, the Queensland Tennis Awards have celebrated some of the state’s most recognisable names, including professional stars such as Ash Barty, John Millman and Sam Stosur, along with grassroots champions, coaches and individuals whose efforts have shaped the future of the sport. This year’s finalists continue that proud tradition of excellence both on and off the court.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the celebration. Secure your tickets now and join us in honouring the outstanding individuals shaping the future of tennis in Queensland.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, 8 November 2025 at W Brisbane.

2025 Finalists:

Most Outstanding Club:

Cairns International Tennis Centre

Callide Valley Tennis Association

Mooloolaba Tennis Club,

Redcliffe Tennis Centre

Redland Bay Tennis Club

Western Suburbs Tennis Centre

Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the Year:

Kimberly Birrell

Priscilla Hon

Adam Walton

Anthony Richardson – Regional Female Junior Athlete

Vanessa Fitzgerald

Lily Shepherd

Eddie Machin – Regional Male Junior Athlete

Hamish Caruana

Ben Wenzel

Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the Year

Emerson Jones

Tori Russell

Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the Year

Ben Wenzel

Jobe Dikkenberg

Taiki Takazawa

Coaching Excellence – Club:

David Bunn

Luke Harvey

Tim Low

Coaching Excellence – Development:

Nathan Eshmade

Clint Fyfe

Coaching Excellence – Performance:

Mark Draper

Chris Mahony

Excellence in Officiating:

Dempsey Bloom

Neil Higgins

Eric Pretty

Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master:

Kerryn Cyprien

Ross Orford

Judith Rodins

Most Outstanding School:

Kelvin Grove State College

Sheldon College

Somerville House

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Most Outstanding Tournament:

2025 O8k J125 CBC Green Townsville Open Age – Western Suburbs (Northern Skies)

Emerald Open Capra Event

TSQ Championships Gold Coast

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative:

Recipient to be announced on the night.

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability:

Ben Wenzel

Oliver Fanshaw

Hunter Thompson

Regional Shield:

Recipient to be announced on the night.

Volunteer Achievement Recognition

Gail Bates

Annie Brazier

Lindsay Chicken

Ben Chester

Jan & Tony Coyle

Kevin Davis

Russell Doughty

Mieke Elder

Helen Jones

Donna Lennon

Carl Spann

Geoffrey E Griffith Volunteer Achievement Award:

Recipient to be announced on the night.