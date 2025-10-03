Finalists Announced for the 2025 Queensland Tennis Awards

This year’s finalists showcase the extraordinary talent, dedication, and passion that continue to define tennis in our state.
Spanning 17 award categories, the Queensland Tennis Awards shine a spotlight on the achievements of athletes, clubs, coaches, officials, volunteers, and individuals whose contributions have helped grow and strengthen the game. Winners from the Queensland Tennis Awards may also go on to be nominated for the 2025 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards which is the highest honour in Australian tennis.
Over the years, the Queensland Tennis Awards have celebrated some of the state’s most recognisable names, including professional stars such as Ash Barty, John Millman and Sam Stosur, along with grassroots champions, coaches and individuals whose efforts have shaped the future of the sport. This year’s finalists continue that proud tradition of excellence both on and off the court.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the celebration. Secure your tickets now and join us in honouring the outstanding individuals shaping the future of tennis in Queensland.
Winners will be announced on Saturday, 8 November 2025 at W Brisbane.
2025 Finalists:
Most Outstanding Club:
Cairns International Tennis Centre
Callide Valley Tennis Association
Mooloolaba Tennis Club,
Redcliffe Tennis Centre
Redland Bay Tennis Club
Western Suburbs Tennis Centre
Ashley Cooper Medal – Athlete of the Year:
Kimberly Birrell
Priscilla Hon
Adam Walton
Anthony Richardson – Regional Female Junior Athlete
Vanessa Fitzgerald
Lily Shepherd
Eddie Machin – Regional Male Junior Athlete
Hamish Caruana
Ben Wenzel
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Female Junior Athlete of the Year
Emerson Jones
Tori Russell
Wendy Turnbull Medal – Male Junior Athlete of the Year
Ben Wenzel
Jobe Dikkenberg
Taiki Takazawa
Coaching Excellence – Club:
David Bunn
Luke Harvey
Tim Low
Coaching Excellence – Development:
Nathan Eshmade
Clint Fyfe
Coaching Excellence – Performance:
Mark Draper
Chris Mahony
Excellence in Officiating:
Dempsey Bloom
Neil Higgins
Eric Pretty
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master:
Kerryn Cyprien
Ross Orford
Judith Rodins
Most Outstanding School:
Kelvin Grove State College
Sheldon College
Somerville House
Sunshine Coast Grammar School
Most Outstanding Tournament:
2025 O8k J125 CBC Green Townsville Open Age – Western Suburbs (Northern Skies)
Emerald Open Capra Event
TSQ Championships Gold Coast
Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative:
Recipient to be announced on the night.
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability:
Ben Wenzel
Oliver Fanshaw
Hunter Thompson
Regional Shield:
Recipient to be announced on the night.
Volunteer Achievement Recognition
Gail Bates
Annie Brazier
Lindsay Chicken
Ben Chester
Jan & Tony Coyle
Kevin Davis
Russell Doughty
Mieke Elder
Helen Jones
Donna Lennon
Carl Spann
Geoffrey E Griffith Volunteer Achievement Award:
Recipient to be announced on the night.