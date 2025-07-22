Queensland Secondary Schools Shine at 2025 QSSTT State Finals

The 2025 Queensland Secondary Schools Team Tennis (QSSTT) Opens State Finals took place last week at UQ Tenns Centre. Over two days of competition, ten boys' and five girls from various regions competed, demonstrating great skill and teamwork.

Participating boys' teams:

Palm Beach Currumbin State School (South Coast)

Kelvin Grove State College (Metropolitan North)

Brisbane Boys College (Metropolitan West)

St Peter's Lutheran College (Metropolitan West)

Sheldon College (Metropolitan East)

Sunshine Coast Grammar School (Sunshine Coast)

St Andew's Anglican College( Sunshine Coast)

Toowoomba Grammar School (Darling Downs)

St Luke's Anglican College (Wide Bay)

Trinity Bay State High School (Peninsula)

Participating girls' teams:

Palm Beach Currumbin State School (South Coast)

Kelvin Grove State College (Metropolitan North)

Corinda State High School (Metropolitan West)

Brisbane State High School (Metropolitan East)

Sunshine Coast Grammar School (Sunshine Coast)

On day one, each team played three rounds, consisting of four singles and two doubles matches. The boys division from two pools advanced to playoff stages while the girls division battled it out on day two to reach top of the ladder.

In the boys' division, Brisbane Boys College faced Palm Beach Currumbin State School in the final. After a tough battle, Brisbane Boys claimed victory by winning their four singles matches. Sheldon College secured third place against Kelvin Grove State College.

For the girls, Kelvin Grove State College came out on top, winning all four rounds, with Palm Beach Currumbin State School finishing second and Corinda State High School securing third place in hard fought battles across the two days.

Country Champions were also recognised with Toowoomba Grammar School earning top spot for the boys, followed by Trinity Bay State High School in second and St Luke's Anglican School in third.