Celebrating Katie McKellar: 15 Years of Outstanding Service to Tennis Officiating

Tennis Queensland acknowledges and thanks Katie McKellar, who is retiring after 15 years of service as a tennis referee.

Throughout her career, Katie has demonstrated consistent professionalism, fairness, and leadership. Her contributions have supported the growth and development of officiating across all levels of the sport.

Katie has been a reliable presence on court, respected by players for her integrity and composure under pressure. Parents have appreciated her ability to create a positive environment for young athletes, and she has served as a mentor and example for fellow officials across Queensland.

Phil Waight, Officiating Development Coordinator for Queensland, said "Katie's commitment has truly left a lasting legacy on the sport, her professionalism and genuine care for the tennis community have been a guiding example to everyone."

Katie's impact on the culture of officiating in Queensland will continue to influence future generations of referees. Her knowledge, leadership, and dedication have been highly valued by the tennis community.

We thank Katie for her contribution to officiating and wish her all the best in her next chapter.