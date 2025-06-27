2025 King and Queen Crowned at Smash Apparel Capra Series

The 2025 O10k J125 Budget Gladstone Open Age marked the final leg of this year's Smash Apparel Capra Series, concluding another exciting chapter in regional Queensland's premier open-age tennis circuit. After months of high-level competition, the 2025 Capra King and Queen have officially been crowned.

2025 Smash Apparel Capra Series Champions

Capra King: Rudy Thorogood

Capra Queen: Sofia Savic

Rudy Thorogood has been a long time supporter and competitor in the Smash

Apparel Capra Series and after narrowly missing the crown in 2024 due to a scheduling conflict, he returned in 2025 with determination, taking home the title, $4,400 in prize money and a $500 onlin

e gift card from Racquet World.

Rudy now extends his lead in the Queensland Money

Race Men's leaderboard.

Gold Coast's Sofia Savic is no stranger to Smash Apparel Capra Series success, claiming the Queen's crown for a third consecutive year 2023, 2024, and now 2025. After winning two events in this year's series, Sofia secured a bonus payment of $300, contributing to her total of $5,300 in prize money and a $500 Racquet World gift card.

This year's Smash Apparel Capra Series featured three Open Age tournaments, hosted by regional clubs with a strong commitment to growing tennis in Northern Queensland:



2025 O10k J125 CBC Green Champion Engineering Mid North Open Age - Capra Series - Pioneer Tennis

2025 O10k J125 CBC Green Emerald Open Age - Capra Series - Emerald and District Lawn Association

2025 O10k J125 Budget Gladstone Open Age - Capra Series - Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association

More than 300 players entered the series in 2025, which followed a points-based format rewarding consistent performance across all tournaments. Players competed not only for prize money but for the prestige of being crowned Capra royalty.

The series continues to make a meaningful impact across regional tennis communities. Steve Merker from Pioneer Tennis Mackay shared his appreciation for the collaborative spirit of the host clubs.

"I must thank the three clubs, Emerald, Pioneer Tennis Mackay and Gladstone Tennis and Squash Club, for their dedication in 2025 to the cause of keeping the fabric of tennis stretched over Country Queensland, providing for players across the nation.

Thank you to Tennis Australia and Tennis Queensland for their financial support, to the staff at Tennis Queensland who assist the tournament directors and to all officials and event communications staff who help us get the message out there.

To create a series like the Smash Apparel Capra Series really does take a village, and we hope to see everyone back in 2026."

Now in its fourth year, the Smash Apparel Capra Series has distributed over $100,000 in prize money and support to players through the collective efforts of regional clubs. It has become a real community effort, bringing together players, clubs, volunteers and sponsors to create opportunities and encourage the next generation of tennis talent.

Congratulations to everyone involved, we're already looking forward to seeing what 2026 has in store.

2025 Series Results

