2025 Metro Girls Gala Day

The Metro Girls Gala Day is set to return to the Queensland Tennis Centre on Friday 5 September, and promises to be a fun day out for young tennis stars aged 5-8 years old!

The Girls Gala Day is a true celebration of the game and promises an inclusive atmosphere for girls of all backgrounds to connect with fellow players and enjoy a day of fun. The event focuses on developing important skills such as coordination and teamwork while also promoting physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.

Tennis Australia Queensland Women and Girls Lead Toni Cooke says, "This year's event embraces a more holistic approach to women and girls in tennis. We're focusing not only on encouraging girls to play red ball but also on upskilling our women coaches and providing them with greater opportunities within the sport."

The Metro Girls Gala Day will be led by an all-women coaching team, offering them an opportunity to enhance their coaching skills. By showcasing diverse coaches, this initiative not only promotes inclusivity but also inspires higher participation among young girls. It also highlights the commitment to empowering women in sports leadership roles and fostering a supportive environment.

Metro Regional Assembly Tim Low says, "The Metro Regional Assembly is dedicated to growing opportunities for women and girls. The event's main purpose is to enhance the skills and confidence of women tennis coaches and players, fostering their retention within the sport."

Tennis has continued to make a strong commitment to women and girls. The Metro Girls Gala Day continues to be an example of tennis' ongoing commitment towards achieving the vision of 'no limits for women and girls on and off the court'.

The Metro Girls Gala Day will take place at the Queensland Tennis Centre (Tennyson, Brisbane) on 5 September 2025 from 9.00 am. Girls aged 5-8 years old who are interested in attending can register their attendance here.