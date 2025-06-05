Queensland’s top juniors named for 2025 Australian Teams Championships

The Queensland team has been announced to represent the state at the 2025 Australian Teams Championships.

This year's event will be held at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast from June 17-29th, bringing together the best 11/u, 13/u and 15/u players from across Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Oceania. The Championships are a key event on the national junior calendar and offer a unique platform for young athletes to compete on a national stage.

Queensland's representatives will compete across three age groups, supported by experienced team managers throughout the event.

11/u Girls

Sarah Good-Giles

Vanessa Fitzgerald

Maria Ivanova

Manager: Lisa Ayres

11/u Boys

Lennox Kelly

Hudson Hoogsteden

Rafe Croll

Manager: Isabella Fede

13/u Girls

Ava Garner

Cleo Taylor

Lucy Page

Manager: Damon Lucht

13/u Boys

Christian Joseph

Ryan Bolger

Zayd Joosab

Manager: Tommy Hamilton

15/u Girls

Tori Russell

Isabella Welsh

Ceressa Jackson

Manager: Brett Hunter

15/u Boys

Heaton Pann

Lucas Han

Lachlan Rye

Manager: Mitchell Pleydell

Selection in a Queensland state team is a significant achievement and a reflection of each player's commitment and performance. We wish the athletes the very best as they take on the nation later this month.

#TeamQLD