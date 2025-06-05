Queensland’s top juniors named for 2025 Australian Teams Championships

The Queensland team has been announced to represent the state at the 2025 Australian Teams Championships.
This year's event will be held at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast from June 17-29th, bringing together the best 11/u, 13/u and 15/u players from across Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Oceania. The Championships are a key event on the national junior calendar and offer a unique platform for young athletes to compete on a national stage.
Queensland's representatives will compete across three age groups, supported by experienced team managers throughout the event.
11/u Girls
Sarah Good-Giles
Vanessa Fitzgerald
Maria Ivanova
Manager: Lisa Ayres
11/u Boys
Lennox Kelly
Hudson Hoogsteden
Rafe Croll
Manager: Isabella Fede
13/u Girls
Ava Garner
Cleo Taylor
Lucy Page
Manager: Damon Lucht
13/u Boys
Christian Joseph
Ryan Bolger
Zayd Joosab
Manager: Tommy Hamilton
15/u Girls
Tori Russell
Isabella Welsh
Ceressa Jackson
Manager: Brett Hunter
15/u Boys
Heaton Pann
Lucas Han
Lachlan Rye
Manager: Mitchell Pleydell
Selection in a Queensland state team is a significant achievement and a reflection of each player's commitment and performance. We wish the athletes the very best as they take on the nation later this month.
#TeamQLD