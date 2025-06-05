Queensland’s top juniors named for 2025 Australian Teams Championships

Thursday 05 June 2025
January 19: Tori Russell (AUS) during Round 1 Girls Singles match on Court 5 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ HAMISH BLAIR

The Queensland team has been announced to represent the state at the 2025 Australian Teams Championships.

This year's event will be held at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast from June 17-29th, bringing together the best 11/u, 13/u and 15/u players from across Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Oceania. The Championships are a key event on the national junior calendar and offer a unique platform for young athletes to compete on a national stage.

Queensland's representatives will compete across three age groups, supported by experienced team managers throughout the event.

11/u Girls

Sarah Good-Giles
Vanessa Fitzgerald
Maria Ivanova
Manager: Lisa Ayres

11/u Boys

Lennox Kelly
Hudson Hoogsteden
Rafe Croll
Manager: Isabella Fede

13/u Girls

Ava Garner
Cleo Taylor
Lucy Page
Manager: Damon Lucht

13/u Boys

Christian Joseph
Ryan Bolger
Zayd Joosab
Manager: Tommy Hamilton

15/u Girls

Tori Russell
Isabella Welsh
Ceressa Jackson
Manager: Brett Hunter

15/u Boys

Heaton Pann
Lucas Han
Lachlan Rye
Manager: Mitchell Pleydell

Selection in a Queensland state team is a significant achievement and a reflection of each player's commitment and performance. We wish the athletes the very best as they take on the nation later this month.

#TeamQLD