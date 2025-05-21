The past few months have been incredibly tough, with severe weather disasters affecting clubs, coaches, and communities across the state. Tennis Queensland acknowledges the significant effects these disasters can have on tennis clubs, associations, and the broader community within impacted areas. To support the tennis community during these events, Tennis Queensland has created the Tennis Queensland Emergency Disaster Relief Fund.

The purpose of the Emergency Disaster Relief Fund is to provide critical support to Tennis Queensland affiliates that have experienced significant infrastructure damage due to a natural disaster. Whether it's damage to courts, clubhouses, or essential equipment, the Fund is designed to assist with immediate short-term clean-up and recovery efforts, helping clubs get back on their feet and back on court.

As part of Tennis Queensland's ongoing commitment, the fund will be accessible to eligible clubs impacted by Tropical Cyclone Alfred. Funding amounts will be determined based on the extent of damage and demonstrated need, with up to $5,000 available. This is to support significant recovery efforts and the re-establishment of operations.

What can the Fund be used for?

Eligible clubs can apply for support that covers:



Replacement of damaged equipment directly related to resuming tennis activities

Payment for services or hire costs needed for the clean-up

Purchase or reimbursement of tools and materials used to restore the facility (from the date of the disaster)

Who can apply?

To be eligible for support, applicants must:



Be a current Tennis Queensland affiliate

Have experienced significant damage to club-operated infrastructure caused directly by an eligible natural disaster

Hold legal or documented tenure over the affected infrastructure (e.g. ownership, lease, or license agreement)*

How to apply?

*Not-applicable for non-facility affiliates/associations

Please refer to the guidelines found here, before submitting the application.

Applications can be submitted by completing the Tennis Queensland Emergency Disaster Relief Fund Application Form here, or it is available on the Tennis Queensland website.

To learn more about the Tennis Queensland Emergency Disaster Relief Fund click here.