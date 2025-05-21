Inspiring the Next Generation: 2025 Women Leaders in Tennis Graduation

Over the weekend, a group of women from across Queensland graduated from the Women Leaders in Tennis program. The program is a national initiative from Tennis Australia aimed at empowering women to lead and thrive within the tennis landscape.

Representing regions from Far North Queensland to the Sunshine Coast and everywhere in between, these 17 incredible women have spent the past 4 months building their leadership capability, expanding their networks, and continue to drive change in their local communities and clubs.

The program has supported participants in developing their confidence, leadership skills and strategic thinking, while also giving them the tools to advocate for greater equity and inclusion in tennis. Whether it's launching new participation programs, mentoring young players, or leading club committees, each woman is already making a difference.

Toni Cooke, Queensland's Women and Girls Lead, praised the group's dedication and vision, "These women are already strong leaders within their communities, and it's been inspiring to see how much they've grown during the program. Their passion and commitment will have a lasting impact, not only on themselves, their own clubs, but on the future of tennis in Queensland."

Congratulations to our 2025 graduates:

Kim Barber - Central

Dannyelle Burns - Central

Jodie Challender - Sunshine Coast

Svetlana (Lana) Dimant - Metro

Stacey Dorman - North

Sarah Eisel - South

Maddy Fielder - North

Sienna Jensen - Metro

Emma Johnston - Metro

Paridhi Malhotra - Metro

Theresa Oke - Central

Vanessa Petkova - Far North Queensland

Aunty Roma Pregarc - Metro

Carissa Pyne - Far North Queensland

Vea Raina - Metro

Gabrielle Torbey - Metro

Nadia Webb - Metro

As this talented group graduates, they leave the program ready to inspire, lead, and shape the future of tennis for women and girls across Queensland.

If you are interested in the program, find out more here.